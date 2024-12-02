10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 29 November 2024

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

American technology and crypto stocks continue to dominate the top of the table of most-bought stock in ISAs on the ii platform. Bitcoin play MicroStrategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR) remains glued to first place as cryptocurrencies continue to gain in popularity. Bitcoin itself, which Microstrategy has spent billions of dollars buying, is within striking distance of $100,000, while NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the AI play that everyone still wants to own. Any pullback in both stocks is seen as an opportunity by willing buyers.

Out of the top 10 for two consecutive weeks, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) is back. The lender’s share price traded not far off the recent seven-month low, and investors are betting that this is as bad as it gets.

Two other FTSE 100 companies join Lloyds in the top 10 list. BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) hasn’t appeared here since mid-May, but a drop on Friday to levels not seen in nine months triggered a wave of bargain hunting.

Analysts at Bank of America cut their rating on BAE to 'underperform' from ‘neutral’ and dropped their price target 1,240p from 1,375p previously. The broker is worried that a government efficiency drive in the US, led by Trump adviser Elon Musk “…adds uncertainty which could weigh on valuation”.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG) makes its first appearance in this list for more than two months. Despite an incredible year so far in which it has rallied two-thirds, it still makes Morgan Stanley’s list of favourite European stocks heading into 2025. The broker reckons IAG shares have the potential to rise another 28.5% before it reaches its price target.

Finally, it’s a debut for Oracle Power (LSE:ORCP) here. The £3 million AIM company attracted attention when it announced the final batch of assay results from recent drilling at a project in Western Australia.

"The Northern Zone Project continues to indicate significant gold intercepts and grow the footprint, and demonstrating high grades at relatively shallow depths over good widths within the overall 600m-wide porphyry,” said CEO Naheed Memon.

Oracle Powers shares jumped from 0.01p to a high of 0.045p.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

While still outside the top 10 most-bought collectives last week, interest in US smaller companies funds is growing.

This is linked to hopes that incoming president Donald Trump will boost the prospect of smaller American companies, which generally serve the domestic market, as they may see sales increase if tariffs block external competition.

Artemis US Smaller Companies was the 11th most-popular collective, while JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Ord (LSE:JUSC) was 15th in the most-bought list last week.

Inside the top 10, Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity, L&G Global Technology Index and Vanguard US Eq Idx £ Acc all rose to take the top three places.

They knocked down Royal London Short Term Money Mkt and Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW), which are income as opposed to growth-focused strategies, to fourth and sixth place respectively.

Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), Fidelity Index World P Acc and HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc were unchanged in fifth, seventh and ninth place respectively. Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity fell to 10th place.

Fundsmith Equity, the giant global fund run by Terry Smith, was outside the top 10 for another week as performance trails global tracker funds.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Sam Benstead.