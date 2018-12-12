11 value shares bouncing back in volatile conditions

Amid the chaos there are opportunities to buy great companies on the cheap. Stockopedia's Ben Hobson names the shares that are recovering and beginning to outperform the market.

As we approach the end of 2018, the near-term political and economic outlook in the UK could hardly be less certain. For investors, it's a volatile end to the year in the stockmarket. Falling prices in recent weeks might have improved valuations in some parts, but predicting where the market will go next is impossible.

Deciding when to trade in or out of shares is a very personal decision. But in times of stress - certainly when prices are falling - it's worth considering the rules behind some of the most influential and time-tested strategies.

Back in the early 1990's, a hugely successful investment manager called Seth Klarman wrote a book called Margin of Safety. In it, he explained why investing in shares priced at a deep discount to their underlying value has a stellar track record of producing excellent results. Indeed, Klarman became a billionaire by running his firm Baupost using the exact same principles.

Deep value investing is very much a contrarian approach to the stockmarket. It means finding shares that other investors hate the look of. Klarman summed it up by explaining:

"Value investing by its very nature is contrarian. Out-of-favor securities may be undervalued; popular securities almost never are. If value is not likely to exist in what the herd is buying, where may it exist? In what they are selling, unaware of, or ignoring. When the herd is selling a security, the market price will fall well beyond reason. Ignored, obscure, or newly created securities may similarly be or become undervalued."

Value with a momentum twist

The same value approach has been adopted and executed with great success by other investors, too. One of them is Josef Lakonishok, another US-based fund manager. His academic work found that investors generally rely too much on the past to make predictions about the future, and frequently pay too high a price for the shares that they buy.

But while Lakonishok is committed to the rules of value investing, he gave his strategy a twist by looking for shares that were beginning to rise in price. So he combined conventional measures of cheapness with signs of positive momentum. He looked at valuation ratios like price-to-book, price-to-earnings, price-to-cash flow and price-to-sales, together with positive price momentum and earnings surprises. The aim of the strategy is to find out-of-favour shares that are on the move.