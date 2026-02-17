Almost 75% of Britons don’t know when the tax year ends

New interactive investor research reveals almost three-quarters (74%) of Britons don’t know that the tax year ends on 5 April – leaving millions at risk of missing out on tax-saving opportunities

After years of frozen tax thresholds and rising inflation, fiscal drag is quietly increasing the tax burden for individuals, making it more important than ever for our money to work harder

10% of Britons still believe tax year end is “relevant only to wealthy individuals,” despite more individuals being pulled into higher tax brackets

The investing knowledge gap remains significant: two in five (40%) say they don’t know when asked what the stocks & shares ISA allowance is for 2025-26

In response, interactive investor brings back its “Tax Year Zen” campaign to boost consumer awareness of key deadlines and tax allowances, helping investors to approach the end of the tax year with clarity and confidence.

The current tax year ends on the 5 April 2026 and marks the deadline for certain activities, such as making contributions to tax-advantaged accounts - such as ISAs or pensions - to ensure that they qualify for tax benefits in that year.

Confusion remains widespread

ii’s research found that almost one-quarter (23%) think the tax year ends after 5 April, leaving them unaware that they could miss the opportunity to use up any remaining ISA and pension allowances.

A further 21% didn’t know what ‘Tax Year End’ refers to at all - underlining the scale of misunderstanding around one of the most important financial deadlines of the year.

Three-quarters (74%) either didn’t know or selected the wrong answer when it came to knowing the ISA allowance for the 2025-26 tax year, which is £20,000 – with 40% of this sample saying they simply didn’t know.

Whether they are clear on the deadline or not, one in 10 (10%) Brits believe the tax year end is “relevant only to wealthy individuals,” even as frozen thresholds pull more people into higher tax brackets.

The emotional impact

This lack of consumer awareness is only half the story. More than half of people surveyed said they feel stressed (52%) or overwhelmed (53%) when thinking about investing for the future – helping to explain why the end of the tax year can often trigger procrastination rather than progress.

As frozen thresholds and reduced allowances are quietly increasing the tax burden on many households, the urgency to make every pound count is rising, but so is the emotional barrier to taking action. Money stress is already a routine part of life for many, with more than half (61%) experiencing it at least weekly, including over a quarter (27%) who say it impacts them daily.

But the data suggests that appetite is there, even if confidence isn’t – 69% say they feel hopeful about investing.

Many simply want clearer guidance. Around one in five (22%) say a step-by-step checklist would make reaching their financial goals feel easier, while 22% say knowing exactly how long it will take would help them stay on track.

Camilla Esmund, Senior Manager, interactive investor, said: “The financial landscape is vast and often littered with jargon, subsequently hampering consumer awareness and confidence. It’s worrying to see these knowledge gaps when it comes to the importance of tax year end and making our money work harder for us. Every year, individuals across the UK could be leaving tax savings on the table.

“The good news is that there’s still time to act, and much of this comes down to making as much use as you can of the allowances that exist. Our aim with our ‘Tax Year Zen’ campaign is to help people to cut through the noise for what can feel like an overwhelming time of year. We want to make the key deadlines and allowances clearer, show why they matter, and highlight what one simple step could look like for different investors, with different goals.

“Putting your money to work shouldn’t mean last-minute panic. It’s about building small, sustainable habits and understanding your options. That’s why greater awareness is key. With so many pressures on our personal finances, long-term saving or investing won’t always feel easy or – understandably – a priority – but steady action over time can make a meaningful difference.

“Tax year end is a natural check-in point, and we want to help investors approach it with confidence. When people feel calmer and better informed, they’re far more likely to take positive steps. Not just before 5 April, but all year round.”

Five calm money moves before the tax year end

For those looking to take calm, practical action before the 5 April deadline, interactive investor shares five simple steps:

Top up your ISA if you can: ISAs are fantastic tools to shelter long-term investments from both capital gains and dividend tax – so if you’re not maximising these, you could be missing a vital opportunity to protect your wealth. Investors can make the most of the current tax year’s £20,000 allowance by adding cash to an ISA before 5 April – even if they’ve not decided how to invest it yet. This is use it or lose it – any unused portion can’t be carried forward. Start and stay consistent if you can: The existing ISA allowance is generous, but even modest contributions from as little as £25 each month can help build momentum and confidence over time, thanks to the magic of compounding. Remember that you can keep it simple: If choosing investments feels overwhelming or time consuming, consider managed options – like ii’s Managed ISA – where experts make the decisions on your behalf. Don’t forget the power of a pension: but you’ll get upfront tax relief on those contributions. Maximise your workplace pension if you can – employers must pay at least 3% of ‘qualifying earnings’ into your pension, provided you pay 5%. Plus, some workplaces offer to pay in more, though you might have to increase what you contribute to receive it. There are lots of educational insights on pensions on the ii website. Pensions remain one of the most tax-efficient ways to save, especially if you pay higher rates of tax. Bear in mind, this is a long-term strategy, as this money is tied up until retirement,you’ll get upfront tax relief on those contributions.– employers must pay at least 3% of ‘qualifying earnings’ into your pension, provided you pay 5%. Plus, some workplaces offer to pay in more, though you might have to increase what you contribute to receive it. Get the whole family on board: Investors who have children can also open a Junior ISA and start saving for their future. With a £9,000 allowance every tax year, this can help with big expenses their children might face in early adulthood, like education or their first car. Plus. it can be a fantastic way to engage your children with investing from an early age and encourage open conversations about money.

Methodology

*The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a nationally representative sample of 2,001 UK consumers (Aged 18+). The data was collected between 20.01.2026 - 22.01.2026. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.