Home (A-B test)
Welcome to interactive investor, the UK's number one flat-fee investment platform. We are here to help you control your financial future.
The Share Centre is now part of the interactive investor group
Customer information | About the acquisition | About ii
Open an account
£9.99 a month covers you for multiple accounts (following the special offer period the SIPP fee is only £10 a month extra).
All service plans give you at least one free trade each month.
Take control of your pension with our great value, award-winning SIPP.
Make the most of your tax-free savings allowance with our award-winning ISA.
Our flexible account, where you can invest in all markets in the way you want.
Pensions. See the light.
You are probably paying more than you think for your old pensions. Research shows you could save over £20,000 in fees by transferring to interactive investor.
Supporting investors for over 20 years
Value
Our fair flat fees save you money and help you achieve your goals sooner.
Choice
Access 40,000+ UK and global stocks, plus the tools and analysis to help – if you need it.
Intelligence
Our award-winning insight means you can choose your investments with added confidence.
FCA regulated with full FSCS protection.
Insight and ideas
Our impartial editorial, rated lists and portfolios are there to make it easier to make the right choices, including shares, investment trusts, funds and ETFs.
Quick-start funds
Easy, straightforward investing. Three low cost funds selected by our experts. A simple way to help get you started.
ii Super 60
Discover a range of investments rigorously selected by our experts, with quality options for any portfolio.
ii ACE 30
The UK's first rated list of ethical investments to help you align investments with your personal values.
just now
Which supermarket and retail shares should be on your shopping list?
In his FTSE Sector Watch column, Richard Hunter examines the prospects for supermarkets, which have bro…
by Richard Hunter
3 minutes ago
ii view: RELX suffers but maintains the dividend
Exhibitions have been hit, but science, medical and legal information provision all proved resilient.
by Keith Bowman
1 hour ago
Unilever shares soar after results deliver positive surprise
Unilever is a strong performer paying an attractive dividend and results could trigger upgrades.
by Richard Hunter