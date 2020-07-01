Home (A-B test)

Home >

The Share Centre is now part of the interactive investor group
Make the most of your tax-free savings allowance with our award-winning ISA.

Our flexible account, where you can invest in all markets in the way you want.

Pensions. See the light.

You are probably paying more than you think for your old pensions. Research shows you could save over £20,000 in fees by transferring to interactive investor.

Supporting investors for over 20 years

Our fair flat fees save you money and help you achieve your goals sooner.

Access 40,000+ UK and global stocks, plus the tools and analysis to help – if you need it.

Our award-winning insight means you can choose your investments with added confidence.

FCA regulated with full FSCS protection.

Insight and ideas

Our impartial editorial, rated lists and portfolios are there to make it easier to make the right choices, including shares, investment trusts, funds and ETFs.

Quick-start funds

Easy, straightforward investing. Three low cost funds selected by our experts. A simple way to help get you started.

ii Super 60

Discover a range of investments rigorously selected by our experts, with quality options for any portfolio.

ii ACE 30

The UK's first rated list of ethical investments to help you align investments with your personal values.

Model portfolios

Four ready-made portfolios designed to help you meet your goals. Selected and managed by our experts.

just now

Which supermarket and retail shares should be on your shopping list?

In his FTSE Sector Watch column, Richard Hunter examines the prospects for supermarkets, which have bro…

by Richard Hunter

3 minutes ago

ii view: RELX suffers but maintains the dividend

Exhibitions have been hit, but science, medical and legal information provision all proved resilient.

by Keith Bowman

1 hour ago

Unilever shares soar after results deliver positive surprise

Unilever is a strong performer paying an attractive dividend and results could trigger upgrades.

by Richard Hunter

2 hours ago

Pockets of potential: fund experts find reasons for optimism in global markets

Amid the pandemic peril, our panel see salvation in a cash injection and share their forecasts for the f…

by Jim Levi

Alliance Trust Savings is now part of interactive investor.
Markets today

Values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Page last updated at 11:44am on 23 July 2020.
