Andrew Pitts’ 10 conservative investment trust tips: July 2023

Andrew Pitts names his conservative selections for the next 12 months, which has resulted in a change to his investment trust pick for Japan.

North America With a gain of 13.9%, JPMorgan American (LSE:JAM) has bounced back to produce another year of solid returns for the conservative portfolio. It combines a growth and value investment approach, with two investment teams aiming to pick shares that represent the best of both worlds. Its current top 10 holdings, which account for 34% of assets, serves to illustrate the approach, with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) prominent growth-focused holdings, alongside value-oriented companies such as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), Loews (NYSE:L) and Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM). Over the past three and five years the trust's annualised total return has commendably beaten the benchmark S&P 500 index at both the share price and NAV level. Shares in the £1.4 billion trust yield 1% and trade on a relatively tight discount of -3.6%. Gearing of 5% compares with a three-year high of 10%. Asia Pacific ex Japan Only two trusts - Pacific Assets (LSE:PAC) and Invesco Asia (LSE:IAT) - among 11 constituents of the Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Equity Income sectors have beaten the conservative portfolio's stake in Schroder Asian Total Return (LSE:ATR) over the past year, which is up 3.8%. "You can't dine off relative returns, and in Asia we believe the benchmark indices are a poor reflection of the overall investment opportunities. The priority of the company is to make money, while providing an element of capital preservation in a volatile asset class." That is the view of co-managers Robin Parbrook & King Fuei Lee, who have largely achieved that aim, while delivering annualised returns of more than 11% since 2013. The managers of the £421.5 million trust invest in between 40 and 70 companies across the region. They also use derivatives to offer a degree of capital preservation and to take advantage of market anomalies from time to time. The shares have an appealing dividend yield of around 3% with average dividend growth over five years of 18%. Gearing is 6%, which compares with a high of 13% and a low of 4% over three years. In addition to its yearly ongoing charges figure (OCF) there's a 10% performance fee payable for returns in excess of 7%, when these are above the benchmark index return (subject to a high water mark), but capped at 1.25% of net assets.

Private equity Shares in Pantheon International (LSE:PIN) continue to trade at an abnormally wide discount to assets of 44% compared with the last valuation point for the bulk of the company's assets at the end of the first quarter. Put another way, the estimated NAV per share on 1 July was 432.9p, compared with a share price of 255p. As a well-managed trust that primarily invests in a range of other private equity vehicles, Pantheon International is widely viewed as one of the lower-risk options in the 17-strong sector. At a share price level, it has returned 3.8% over the past year, recovering from a loss of -18% recorded at the last annual review. At the NAV level, however, the performance remains impressive, with the shares generating an 85.7% return over five years, compared with just 25.6% from the shares. Although private equity investments are not for the faint-hearted, the current discount to NAV on this trust – which has persisted for the past year – continues to offer a compelling route into the sector. The trust has a market capitalisation of £1.35 billion, and is ungeared. A 5% performance fee is payable should the NAV rise by more than 10% (subject to a high water mark) each year.

Specialist Surprised and disappointed would surely be the reaction from shareholders in Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT) in reaction to its recent performance. Over the past year, shares in the £1.15 billion trust are down -7.7%, which is highly unusual for a trust that invests with capital preservation in mind, while aiming to grow shareholders’ real wealth over time. The NAV total return looks a little better at -3.4%, but over the past year the shares have fallen from a small premium to a small discount, now -1.9%. Despite this performance blip, Capital Gearing retains its place in the conservative portfolio. The trust has a virtually impeccable record of growing its assets. Over the past 41 years to 31 March, the NAV has been down in only two of those years. In the five years to 30 June, the annualised return on the portfolio has been 4.4%, compared with 3.8% for the MSCI UK index. What’s going wrong for wealth preservation investment trusts?

Beyond wealth preservation trusts, nine other defensive options According to data from FE Analytics, Capital Gearing has the best ‘drawdown’ profile among any of the 20 trusts in the conservative and adventurous portfolios – with the shares down a maximum -10.7% throughout a turbulent three-year period. By way of contrast, shareholders in Baillie Gifford US Growth (LSE:USA) have experienced a maximum loss of -61.3%. Peter Spiller has managed the £1.16 billion trust for more than four decades, assisted by Alastair Laing and Chris Clothier since 2011 and 2015 respectively. Although the managers see pockets of value appearing in the closed-ended company universe as discounts to NAV widen, they believe that investors – particularly in the US – are excessively optimistic on prospects. Clothier points to the rising cost of servicing the corporate debt that ballooned in the prolonged low interest rate environment that followed the global financial crisis. Eventually, he says, that will have a negative impact on corporate earnings. The trust continues to have the bulk of its assets invested in fixed-interest securities, predominantly UK and US inflation-linked government bonds. The shares currently deliver a small dividend yield of 1.3%, and there is no gearing. Andrew Pitts was editor of Money Observer from 1998 to 2015. Data sources: FE Analytics, AIC/Morningstar, company documents. All data refers to 30 June unless stated (some portfolio weightings quoted in the article are as at 31 May). As part of a diversified portfolio, Andrew Pitts holds shares in Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, Bankers, Capital Gearing, Dunedin Income Growth, Fidelity Special Values, JPMorgan Japanese, Mobius, Monks, Pacific Horizon and Schroder Asian Total Return.