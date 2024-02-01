Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 1 February 2024

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 1 February 2024.

1st February 2024 11:46

Lee Wild from interactive investor

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Ian Cowie: clouds on horizon, but 7.8% yield keeps me on board

about 3 hours ago

How private investors are topping the performance charts

about 3 hours ago

eyeQ: opportunities in the gold sector

about 1 hour ago

Shell profit plunges but City had expected worse

about 4 hours ago

Will it be feast or famine for investors in February 2024?

14 minutes ago

12 funds to generate £10,000 of income in 2024

1 day ago

Solid dividends are reward for owning these great companies

1 day ago

Optimistic GSK is a serious contender after these results

1 day ago

10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2024

3 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

14 days ago