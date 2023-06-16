Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 16 June 2023

16th June 2023 11:34

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 16 June 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: is there value in this small company with a big pension?

27 minutes ago

S&P 500 in bull market, but here’s why fund investors have missed out

about 2 hours ago

M&S in the spotlight as Sainsbury's and Severn Trent also prep for AGMs

in 18 minutes

Tesco still supermarket to beat after sharing good news on inflation

about 2 hours ago

Ian Cowie: I’d like to invest in Asia, but without China

1 day ago

Could your pension be the solution to your inheritance tax woes?

1 day ago

How to separate fund manager luck from skill

1 day ago

Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: June 2023

1 day ago

Two massive names but I’d only buy shares in one of them

2 days ago

The Income Investor: buy these unpopular shares for high yield and growth

4 days ago