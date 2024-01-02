Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 2 January 2024

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 2 January 2024.

2nd January 2024 11:45

Lee Wild from interactive investor

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

FTSE 100 at 40: fighting fit or feeling friendless?

about 4 hours ago

Funds and trusts yielding more than cash that the pros are backing

about 2 hours ago

How I plan to invest my ISA allowance in 2024

about 4 hours ago

Benstead on Bonds: will fixed income reward investors in 2024?

about 2 hours ago

Stockwatch: new reason to buy this defensive FTSE 100 share

1 day ago

FTSE 100 dividends in January total almost £2.6bn

about 23 hours ago

Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: December 2023

1 day ago

How to use your pension to beat the 70% tax trap

about 23 hours ago

Five AIM share tips for 2024

5 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

2 months ago