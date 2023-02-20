Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 20 February 2023

20th February 2023 12:00

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 20 February 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Insider: two FTSE 100 winners tipped to keep rising

about 7 hours ago

The simple maths that can make you an ISA millionaire

about 3 hours ago

Stockwatch: five guiding principles for stock selection in an ISA

3 days ago

Five AIM stocks for an inheritance tax ISA in 2023

3 days ago

Richard Beddard: investors could win big with this small-cap

3 days ago

Three UK income stocks City of London has just purchased

3 days ago

Ian Cowie: a year since the war, this is how my ‘forever fund’ has fared

4 days ago

Buffettology fund: two recession-proof shares, and one buy and hold forever stock

4 days ago

ISA ideas: alternatives to the most-popular funds and trusts

5 days ago

A trio of dividend stocks for income seekers

5 days ago