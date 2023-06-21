Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 21 June 2023

21st June 2023 12:25

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 21 June 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

UK and global funds topping the charts, while limiting the big dips

about 1 hour ago

A buying opportunity for fans of high yielding recovery stocks

about 3 hours ago

Should you bookmark this small-cap with record growth?

about 2 hours ago

Benstead on Bonds: what pros who think inflation is here to stay are buying

12 minutes ago

UK inflation comes in hotter than expected 

about 4 hours ago

Stockwatch: the very real threat of a ‘balance sheet recession’

1 day ago

‘Like comparing Lamborghinis with oranges!’: the case for ‘expensive’ US shares

1 day ago

Why three years is a ‘disastrous’ time period to judge fund performance

1 day ago

Insider: big bets placed on FTSE 100 stock and a £1bn AIM firm

2 days ago

Fund Battle: Polar Capital Technology vs Allianz Technology

2 days ago