Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 25 November 2022

25th November 2022 11:42

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 25 November 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

World Cup winners: 10 shares investors might pick for their team

3 days ago

Richard Beddard: this company could clean up in the US

about 18 hours ago

Stockwatch: share slump is chance to buy this small-cap cheaply

about 20 hours ago

Bond Watch: treat this 12% retail bond with caution

about 21 hours ago

Ian Cowie: out-of-form investment trust I’m backing to bounce back

2 days ago

10 things you must know about dividends and income investing

3 days ago

Five tax-efficient ways to pass wealth to your kids

about 20 hours ago

Passive investing: why I’ve decided to be a lazy investor

1 day ago

The 50% Club: these bombed-out cyclicals repay investors with massive rally

1 day ago

How to get the most out of Jeremy Hunt’s tax raid on investors

2 days ago