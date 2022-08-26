Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 26 August 2022

26th August 2022 11:30

Nina Kelly from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 26 August 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

 

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Ian Cowie: 10 inflation-busting investment trusts yielding at least 4%

1 day ago

Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 26 August 2022

in 28 minutes

Bond Watch: what to expect from the crucial Jackson Hole meeting

about 2 hours ago

10 things to know about investing in volatile markets

about 20 hours ago

Vodafone shares: what the City thinks

1 day ago

Will the ‘quality’ investing style of Terry Smith and Nick Train recover?

2 days ago

Stockwatch: a potential turning point for this global luxury-brand stock

3 days ago

Pension income drawdown: is the 4% rule dead?

3 days ago

The most-popular dividend shares among global fund managers

4 days ago

Insider: FTSE 250 boss backs shares to pick up speed

4 days ago