Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 26 May 2023

26th May 2023 11:33

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 26 May 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

The funds and trusts profiting from Nvidia’s unstoppable rise

4 minutes ago

Would you pay bosses at Tesco, Centrica and IAG these massive salaries?

about 2 hours ago

Bond Watch: UK inflation drop is not the good news it seems

about 2 hours ago

The FTSE 100 dividend stocks handing £10bn to shareholders in June

about 19 hours ago

Ian Cowie: a 33-year high, will it be different this time?

1 day ago

The investment boom you could profit from

1 day ago

Give away your wealth to save mega tax bill: your guide to gifting rules for IHT

about 24 hours ago

ii view: Nvidia shares rocket amid AI fever

about 23 hours ago

Big FTSE 100 dividend stocks just got cheaper

2 days ago

Susie Dent: The ii Family Money Show

3 days ago