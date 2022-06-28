Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 28 June 2022

28th June 2022 12:05

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 28 June 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Why bonds are at a major turning point, according to veteran investors

about 3 hours ago

Market snapshot: FTSE 100 reaches two-week high

about 4 hours ago

Time to turn to alternatives as bear market bites

about 2 hours ago

Scottish Mortgage hits record discount as fear takes over markets

about 21 hours ago

Insider: over £2.6m spent on these dividend stocks

1 day ago

Chart of the week: time to get excited about cheap Centrica shares

about 21 hours ago

10 ways to improve your portfolio without really trying

1 day ago

Ian Cowie: the 10 best-performing trusts over past three decades

5 days ago

The only three FTSE 100 shares not expected to pay a dividend this year

5 days ago

The investments that will keep growing – even during a recession

7 days ago