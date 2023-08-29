Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 29 August 2023

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 29 August 2023.

29th August 2023 11:39

Lee Wild from interactive investor

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

FTSE 100 dividend stocks will pay out almost £16bn in September

about 1 hour ago

Why active funds will struggle to beat passive in 2023

about 2 hours ago

Will interest rates really peak in September?

about 3 hours ago

An old-fashioned business about to set new share price high

about 6 hours ago

Insider: boss ups stake at FTSE 100 high-yielder

1 day ago

Stockwatch: why I’ve tweaked my rating on microchip star Nvidia

1 day ago

The stocks driving FTSE 100 index to two-week high

1 day ago

Richard Beddard: a good long-term investment at a firm undergoing rapid change

5 days ago

Ian Cowie: three ‘clangers’ I’ve sold at a loss – and a new holding

6 days ago

Is 600p on the horizon for Rolls shares?

6 days ago