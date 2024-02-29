Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 29 February 2024

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 29 February 2024.

29th February 2024 11:37

Nina Kelly from interactive investor

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: a new buying opportunity at bid target Direct Line?

about 2 hours ago

Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: February 2024

about 4 hours ago

Bond Watch: why February ended on a high for bonds

about 2 hours ago

The Week Ahead: Entain, ITV, Legal & General, Aviva, Ashtead, Tullow Oil

22 minutes ago

Ian Cowie: is this a sign an out-of-favour area has hit the bottom?

1 day ago

Trading Strategies: a FTSE 100 stock with wide margin of safety

1 day ago

eyeQ: what to do with dividend stock Aviva?

1 day ago

What you can learn from how ISA millionaires made their fortunes

1 day ago

Six ways to keep your tax bill low in retirement

3 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

about 1 month ago