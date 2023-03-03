Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 3 March 2023

3rd March 2023 11:25

Nina Kelly from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 3 March 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: why there’s more upside for this share after 80% rally

39 minutes ago

Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 3 March 2023

about 2 hours ago

Ian Cowie: ‘awesome eight’ income trusts let investors have their cake and eat it

1 day ago

A recovery stock for risk takers and one that's unlikely to disappoint

2 days ago

10 UK shares Warren Buffett might put in his ISA in 2023

2 days ago

Jeff Prestridge: why I love income shares and these dividend heroes

2 days ago

Five ISA lessons that nobody taught you at school

about 21 hours ago

Spring Budget 2023 preview: 10 things to watch out for

2 days ago

The FTSE 100 companies paying dividends worth £8bn in March

3 days ago

Insider: this director bought Rolls-Royce shares even after huge rally

4 days ago