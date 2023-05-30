Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 30 May 2023

30th May 2023 11:37

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 30 May 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Sector Screener: three travel & leisure shares with long-term appeal

about 4 hours ago

Stockwatch: could Nvidia be stock of the century?

about 3 hours ago

The index funds and ETFs that active funds struggle to beat

about 1 hour ago

Martine Croxall: The ii Family Money Show

about 3 hours ago

Financial planning for two – an enduring way to say I love you

about 3 hours ago

Insider: these FTSE 100 directors buy £500k of shares on the cheap

about 23 hours ago

Richard Beddard: my portfolio’s biggest holding gets a maximum score

4 days ago

The FTSE 100 dividend stocks handing £10bn to shareholders in June

5 days ago

Ian Cowie: a 33-year high, will it be different this time?

5 days ago

Give away your wealth to save mega tax bill: your guide to gifting rules for IHT

5 days ago