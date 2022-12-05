Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 5 December 2022

5th December 2022 12:53

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 5 December 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Insider: a big Lloyds Bank share trade by FTSE 100 boardroom veteran

1 day ago

These two regions are tipped as winners in 2023. Here’s how to profit

about 20 hours ago

Must read: oil price, Vodafone, AG Barr, Cineworld

about 24 hours ago

Shares for the future: downgrades shrink my list of favourite shares

4 days ago

Stockwatch: intrigue at this retailer prompts upgrade to ‘buy’ 

4 days ago

What are the investment trust lessons of 2022?

4 days ago

Fiscal drag shock: why it hits us harder than a 1% rise in income tax

4 days ago

Ian Cowie: three investment trusts to play this long-term trend

5 days ago

10 great companies that are beating forecasts

6 days ago

Five tips for retiring in a recession

8 days ago