Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 6 March 2023

6th March 2023 11:41

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 6 March 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Insider: bosses spend over £1m on FTSE 100, AIM and Aston Martin

about 5 hours ago

Why investors should be returning to the UK equity market

about 4 hours ago

Thousands could lose £60,000 state pension boost over 20 years if they don’t act now

about 3 hours ago

Gold versus silver: which is the best safe haven to own?

about 4 hours ago

Shares for the future: why I think these 24 shares are good value

3 days ago

Stockwatch: why there’s more upside for this share after 80% rally

3 days ago

Ian Cowie: ‘awesome eight’ income trusts let investors have their cake and eat it

4 days ago

10 UK shares Warren Buffett might put in his ISA in 2023

5 days ago

Jeff Prestridge: why I love income shares and these dividend heroes

5 days ago

Five ISA lessons that nobody taught you at school

4 days ago