Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 8 November 2023

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 8 November 2023.

8th November 2023 11:34

Lee Wild from interactive investor

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

The Income Investor: two dividend stocks with capital growth potential

about 1 hour ago

This iconic stock has discovered a recipe for success

about 4 hours ago

Share Sleuth: better to buy high-quality firms amid recession fears

about 2 hours ago

Nick Train on succession planning and the one share he expects to hold forever

about 3 hours ago

Stockwatch: here’s what I’d do with BT shares

1 day ago

Nick Train: the UK stock market has a dividend problem

1 day ago

Two bank shares tipped to rebound after falling too far

about 22 hours ago

US activist investor targeting cheap investment trusts

1 day ago

Shares vs bonds: which offers the best opportunity for income seekers?

2 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

9 days ago