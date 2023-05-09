Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 9 May 2023

9th May 2023 11:45

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 9 May 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: bulls, bears and a global banking crisis

in 7 minutes

Deborah Meaden: The ii Family Money Show

about 1 hour ago

The gender gap. Five ways women can boost their retirement income

about 2 hours ago

Insider: multiple share purchases after small-cap names new CEO

1 day ago

Earning £100,000 or more? Try these tricks to avoid a massive tax bill

1 day ago

The secrets of investing when inflation is high

4 days ago

The Week Ahead: Rolls-Royce, ASOS, Compass, ITV

4 days ago

Richard Beddard: rich rewards for shareholders in this FTSE 100 company

4 days ago

Ian Cowie: why it took me a long time to buy this investment trust

5 days ago

Jeremy Hunt and his plans for your pension

6 days ago