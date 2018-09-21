Dart: A real growth story worth buying

Jet2.com, Dart's airline, has come a long way since it flew for the first time from Leeds Bradford Airport to Amsterdam. It is showing no signs of slowing up. Companies analyst Richard Beddard reports.

Before I start on Jet2.com, let me dispense with Fowler Welch, a business Dart has owned for longer than Jet2.com has existed. Fowler Welch is one of the UK's leading distributors of fresh produce. This road haulage and warehousing business is much smaller and less profitable than the airline, so I am barely going to mention it. That is disappointing, as whenever we travel up the motorway I take satisfaction in observing Fowler Welch's colourful wagons, and the tangible evidence of my investment in Dart.

Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance As usual I'm scoring Dart to determine whether it is profitable, adaptable, resilient, equitable, and cheap. Each criterion can achieve a maximum score of 2, and a minimum score of zero except the last one. The lowest score for companies trading at very high valuations is -2. Profitable: Does it make good money? Score: 1 Dart earned an after-tax return on capital of 10% in the year to March 2018, just under its healthy eleven year average of 11%.

Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance Profitability though depends on putting bums on seats rather than earning a lot of profit from each bum. The firm's after-tax adjusted profit margin, the proportion of revenue that is turned into profit, is typically just 5%. If fewer customers fly, the company still has to pay to operate its planes, which could send profitability into a tailspin. We can see this in the first year of my chart, the year of the Great Financial Crisis, when Jet2.com was a much smaller airline and return on capital slumped to 4%. This is why investors put so much store on how airlines are financed. If an airline owes a lot of money to banks or leasing companies it may not be able to make the interest or lease payments when times get tough. Jet2's expansion has required it to binge on Boeings, and the spending has gobbled up cash, turning cash returns after capital expenditure negative in the year to March 2017:



Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance It has also required the firm to borrow more money:

Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance Dart owes more money than it did a couple of years ago, and it is less profitable than it was. That might appear to be bad news, but I think it is good news. Dart is still very profitable and mostly self-financed, even though it has borrowed a lot of money to expand its fleet. That money should earn a higher return as new routes become established. Since summer 2016, the fleet has expanded from 64 planes to 90 in the summer just gone. For summer 2019, Jet2.com is increasing capacity by another 25%. This rapid growth will only be good news if people fill the seats profitably, but Dart has a pretty good record, having increased revenue five-fold and profit six-fold in the last 11 years:

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