Eight FTSE 100 stocks to pay £6bn of dividends in March

A £772 million award for Barclays (LSE:BARC) shareholders will kick off the banking sector’s dividend season when the lender joins BP (LSE:BP.), Shell (LSE:SHEL) and AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) among March’s biggest payers.

A total of £6.2 billion is set for distribution by eight FTSE 100-listed companies in the month, with Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB) and easyJet (LSE:EZJ) also in the dividend calendar.

The Barclays dividend of 5.6p a share on 31 March represents this year’s first payment from a banking sector that handed over £14.9 billion in 2025.

The industry is the largest payer of UK dividends by some distance, with the next biggest in Computershare’s annual figures being oil, gas and energy at £11 billion.

The shareholders of Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) will have to wait until 19 May, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) until 5 May and HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) 30 April for their full-year dividend payments.

The 2% increase in the total Barclays dividend for 2025 to 8.6p was short of some City hopes, although this was offset by robust forward guidance in annual results.

Barclays unveiled a three-year plan to return at least £15 billion to shareholders, with 2026’s dividend distribution set to rise to £2 billion from 2025’s £1.2 billion.

This prompted Bank of America to lift its estimate for this year’s total dividend to 15.3p a share, followed by 18.3p a share in 2027 and 21p in 2028. Together with share buybacks, it said that Barclays’ total yield is expected to be above the EU sector average at about 17% in 2026-27.

The rebalancing of Barclays’ payouts towards dividends follows investor feedback, although buybacks are expected to remain the larger component of the annual distribution.

Shell bought back 6% of its shares in 2025, which together with a stronger pound means the value of its distribution planned for 30 March is smaller than last year at £1.55 billion.

The oil giant, which continues to buy back shares at a pace of $3.5 billion (£2.6 billion) a quarter, increased the dividend by 4% on a year earlier to 37.2 US cents in recent fourth-quarter results. The conversion into sterling will be based on the 16 March exchange rate.

Computershare recently projected that total UK share buybacks will total £63.6 billion in 2025, which compares with £30.8 billion in 2019.

It said that if this cash had been paid out as dividends instead, the UK’s 2025 dividend total would have seen £120 billion distributed rather than £87.5 billion.

BP, which recently paused its $750 million–a-quarter buyback programme in order to focus on strengthening its balance sheet, is due to hand over £944 million on 27 March.

This follows a 4% increase in the fourth quarter dividend to 8.32 US cents, with the sterling equivalent due to be announced on 17 March. BP’s current dividend yield of 5.2% is the highest of the month, followed by Imperial Brands at 4.9%.

The tobacco giant is scheduled to pay a fourth quarter dividend of 40.08p a share on 31 March, below the previous year’s 54.26p after Imperial moved to four equal quarterly payments.

The smoothing of the payment profile has resulted in more consistent cash returns to shareholders throughout the year, compared to the previous 30:70 split.

AstraZeneca will contribute the biggest part of March’s FTSE 100 pot when it distributes some £2.5 billion through a second interim dividend of 159.5p a share. The company, which trades with a dividend yield of 1.6%, increased 2025’s overall total by 3%.

The other FTSE 100 dividends will see easyJet pay 13.2p a share on 27 March, Pershing Square Holdings Ord (LSE:PSH) 18.37 US cents on 20 March and Alliance Witan Ord (LSE:ALW) 7.08p on 31 March.

Source: interactive investor, ShareScope. Data and any dividend conversions to sterling at exchange rates correct on 26 February 2026.