eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 21 October 2024
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to generate actionable trading signals. Here, they highlight 10 UK shares and 10 overseas stocks either cheap or expensive given current macro conditions.
21st October 2024 09:23
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
Share on
"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ
- Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary
This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).
A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.
All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.
Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
UK Top 10
|Model Name
|Macro Relevance
|Model Value
|Valuation
|Foxtons Group (LSE:FOXT)
|68%
|66.43p
|-7.49%
|ITV (LSE:ITV)
|76%
|80.70p
|-4.26%
|PageGroup (LSE:PAGE)
|78%
|381.71p
|-3.16%
|Playtech (LSE:PTEC)
|77%
|754.38p
|-2.50%
|BP (LSE:BP.)
|77%
|406.45p
|-1.71%
|NatWest Group (LSE:NWG)
|88%
|359.63p
|0.30%
|Grainger (LSE:GRI)
|77%
|241.07p
|0.59%
|Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
|68%
|226.63p
|1.51%
|Intertek Group (LSE:ITRK)
|70%
|5019.10p
|1.87%
|Barclays (LSE:BARC)
|75%
|237.21p
|2.08%
Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 18 October 2024
PageGroup
Last week, recruiter PageGroup (LSE:PAGE) said “challenging market conditions” were weighing on performance. And it’s not unique to them. Fellow recruitment companies Robert Walters and Hays have issued similar statements.
But while the labour market remains in a state of flux, the broader macro picture is showing tentative signs of picking up. On eyeQ, macro model value is up just over 5% in October. It’s too soon to sound a definitive all-clear but there are signs recent macro headwinds may be receding.
The budget is clearly the dominant event for UK investors in the near term, so it makes sense to wait and see what Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces in two weeks’ time. But add Page to your watchlist of potential opportunities.
International Top 10
|Model Name
|Macro Relevance
|Model Value
|Valuation
|Toyota Motor Corp ADR (NYSE:TM)
|76%
|$194.46
|-13.37%
|Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL)
|65%
|$29.93
|-5.66%
|Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)
|73%
|$430.60
|-2.87%
|Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)
|68%
|$158.38
|-2.18%
|Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)
|85%
|$503.70
|-1.78%
|General Motors Co (NYSE:GM)
|68%
|$48.26
|1.87%
|Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)
|68%
|$38.14
|3.85%
|Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V)
|66%
|$277.07
|4.66%
|PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)
|70%
|$73.34
|9.39%
|Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC)
|78%
|$18.40
|19.19%
Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 18 October 2024
Toyota
Toyota Motor Corp ADR (NYSE:TM) is 13.37% cheap to overall macro conditions. That’s getting very close to the level where eyeQ fires a bullish signal.
It’s an interesting story on two fronts. For a long time, Toyota was an outlier among the big car companies. Whilst its rivals embraced electric vehicles (EVs), Toyota carved out a different path. It argued EVs weren’t popular enough with customers due to battery and re-charging issues. Instead, they focused their development efforts on hybrids. That decision now looks smart given global car sales increasingly show hybrids are indeed winning out over EVs.
And it’s an upbeat outlook from a macro perspective too. eyeQ model value is up 6% in the last month. The stock price has ignored improving macro momentum. Hence the cheap valuation and the potential for a good entry level very soon.
These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information).
The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest.
Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser.
Disclosure
We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.
Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.