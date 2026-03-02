eyeQ: Glencore, Persimmon, Taiwan Semiconductor, Apple

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 27 February 2026.

Sunbelt Rentals

Ashtead, rebranded to Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc (LSE:AHT), is a classic FTSE 100 name - a UK company, London-listed but focused overseas. The stock is basically a leveraged play on construction activity and business investment, mostly in the US. And, as such, it is heavily influenced by the US bond market. So, it’s perceived to be in two relative sweet spots right now.

Its customers are construction firms, industrial companies and infrastructure projects, i.e. classic “old economy” stuff that is benefiting from not being AI vulnerable. Second, the recent fall in US Treasury yields has given the stock a boost.

The only issue, at least from eyeQ’s perspective, is that a fair amount of that good news is already priced in. It sits 9.5% above macro fair value. Our smart machine has a bear signal on the stock.

International

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 27 February 2026.

Alphabet and Apple

Two of the Magnificent Seven sit in this week’s rich list - international stocks that are in macro regimes (65% + macro relevance score) and then ranked by fair value gaps.

Already in 2026, we’ve seen a sharp rotation in equity markets. Away from the US to the Rest of World; away from technology towards small caps, old economy and resource plays. Now, risky assets face further pressure from the spreading narrative about AI job losses and military events in the Middle East.

If you fear there’s more downside ahead, arguably you want to be looking for rich tech stocks that have lagged the recent de-rating.