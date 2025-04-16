eyeQ: global pharma stock fires bullish signal

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary​​​​​ Pfizer Macro Relevance: 68%

Model Value: $24.24

Fair Value Gap: -8.02% discount to model value Data correct as at 16 April 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) have announced they are discontinuing their experimental weight-loss pill after a trial participant suffered liver injuries. This is the second time Pfizer has unsuccessfully tried to muscle into the obesity market - as in 2023, failure means they remain behind their competitors Novo Nordisk AS ADR (NYSE:NVO) and Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY). Interestingly though the PFE share price was unmoved by Monday’s news. Sometimes when a stock doesn’t fall on bad news, it’s an interesting “tell”. It could suggest a lot of bad news is already discounted in the price. From the macro perspective, eyeQ agrees. Our model shows that macro explains 68% of price action currently. Like all equities, the last month has been tough: between mid-March and mid-April, model value fell 14.7%. But, more recently, macro conditions have shown tentative signs of improving - model value is up 5.4% in the last week. PFE has not kept up with that and, as a result, the stock sits 8% cheap to macro conditions, which is enough to fire a bullish signal.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

