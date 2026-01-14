eyeQ: a tale of two stocks – which is the better bet?

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Robert Walters

Macro Relevance: 56%

Model Value: 121.74p

Fair Value Gap: +14.87% premium to model value

Data correct as at 14 January 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Yesterday eyeQ flagged PageGroup (LSE:PAGE) as a proxy gauge for the health of the UK labour market. Tomorrow, fellow recruiter Robert Walters (LSE:RWA) provides a trading update and it’s interesting to compare and contrast the two stocks.

First the similarities. Neither model has a macro relevance score greater than 65% - that means company fundamentals matter more than big-picture macro dynamics.

Both model values fell aggressively over the first half of 2025 and have subsequently been flatlining. Put another way, macro conditions worsened dramatically between January and the summer; after that things stopped getting worse, but there’s no definitive signs of any improvement yet.

But there are two subtle but important differences between PAGE & RWA. On eyeQ, PageGroup model value is, at the margin, trying to turn higher; RWA model value is down 3% in the last month. The current macro mix appears to favour Page over Robert Walters.

And then there’s the difference in macro valuations. While Page is cheap to macro, the opposite is true for Robert Walters. The stock has bounced 2.5% so far in 2026. That move isn’t justified by macro and has opened up a fair value gap of almost 15%.

That’s not enough to trigger a bearish signal; plus low macro relevance forbids an official signal. There may be good company reasons for this divergence between the two stocks - tomorrow’s update will need careful studying.

But, from a pure macro perspective, the risk-reward favours PAGE over RWA.