The Financial Grimes: These shares are now looking cheap

This top City analyst reviews the financial sector stocks making headlines today.

Jeremy Grime spent 15 years as a financial sector analyst, working at Altium Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Panmure Gordon and most recently as Director of Research at finnCap. Jeremy is also a qualified accountant.

Jeremy's blog is written with more experienced investors in mind. However, we have included a brief glossary at the bottom of the page to help those less familiar with some of the language used. For more on key financial metrics and valuation ratios click here.

News

Bids – After Charles Taylor (LSE:CTR) yesterday and Smith & Williamson going to private equity backed forms we have StatPro (LSE:SOG) today for £161 million. Happy Friday.

Manolete (LSE:MANO)– AGM statement is reassuring with 60 new cases invested and 18 completed since March compared to 12 in H1 2018.

Smith & Williamson – Acquisition by Tilney

Valuation £625 million

Smith & Williamson offer investment management, accountancy and tax advisory services.

Offer – The price of Smith & Williamson has been agreed with the private equity backed Tilney at £625 million. That represents 2.3X the (slightly dated) April 2018 reported turnover. Or 12.6X Adjusted EBITDA.

Valuation – This is a comparable valuation to Brooks Macdonald (LSE:BRK) and a little lower than Rathbone (LSE:RAT) who looked at Smith & Williamson in 2017.

Mkt Cap Mkt Cap/EBITDA Mkt Cap/Rev Brewin (LSE:BRW) 958 10.4 2.9 Rathbone (LSE:RAT)* 1338 14.6 4.3 Brooks Macdonald (LSE:BRK) 274 12.3 2.6 * PBT in place of EBITDA as it is a bank

Sector comps The stats below show the typical private equity traits of private equity for Tilney. High operating margins off the back of tightly controlled staff costs and a balance sheet that has been stripped to the bone (net debt £345 million).

Tilney Smith & Williamson Brewin Rathbone IM Year End Dec 18 April 18 Sept 18 Dec 18 AUM (m) 23,000 20,100 42,800 38,500 Clients (k) 100 62 60 Revenue £m 228.9 266.7 329 275.3 Adjusted EBITDA £m 87.4 49.41 83.1 78.8 Costs £m 177.1 218.0 252.3 196.5 Staff Costs £m 88.1 157.5 174.8 104.2 Net inflows p.a 2.50% 2.80% 3.70% 3.40% Average head count 1133 1722 1763 1296 Revenue yield on avg. AUM 97.4 132.6 79.3 76.3 EBITDA margin 38.2% 18.5% 25.3% 28.6% Net debt 345.1 280 million NAV 274 million NAV 464.1 milion NAV Staff cost/head (£) 77,700 91,480 99,149 80,401 AUM/head (£million) 20.3 11.67 24.28 29.71 AUM/Client (k) 230 690 642 Client/Head 88 35.2 46.3 Staff cost/other costs (%) 49.7% 72.3% 69.3% 53.0% Offices 55 12 30 15

Conclusion – I wonder if this combination could challenge the traditional models of Brewin and Rathbone, now their AUM are similar. Certainly it's easier to pay up when you can strip out the balance sheet while Brewin raised £60 million fresh equity last May for acquisitions. This may well put pressure on the traditional models. Certainly for Brewin, whose shares are looking cheap now they are down 20% from their January 2018 peak they run the risk of being a target.