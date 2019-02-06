Frontier Developments shares still look cheap

Video gaming firms took a big hit late last year, but this quality firm now offers 'excellent value'.

Skyrocketing shares and enviable growth forecasts have made video gaming firms such as Frontier Developments (LSE:FDEV) among the hottest investor plays on AIM over recent years.

The success of Frontier, which surged 500% in value between 2016 and 2017, and Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS) has attracted a number of smaller players onto the junior market over the past year, with Sumo Group (LSE:SUMO)Team17 Group (LSE:TM17) and Codemasters (LSE:CDM) all listing.

This surge in IPO activity, however, has coincided with the sector's first wobble in momentum after shares in Frontier and Keywords both fell sharply amid market turbulence and a general de-rating of the global gaming sector in the second half of 2018.

From hitting a high of 1,825p in June, Frontier lost 60% of its value to stand at 740p by Christmas. The stock is now back above the £10 barrier, having surged 15% today on the back of well-received interim results highlighting the success of its third gaming franchise, Jurassic World Evolution, following its launch last June.

The game has won rave reviews from gamers and gaming magazines, making it the Cambridge-based company's biggest launch to date, with one million unit sales within five weeks and two million within seven months.

Frontier's BAFTA-nominated Planet Coaster, which launched in 2016, continues to perform well with two million units sold, while Elite Dangerous has now sold three million units since its December 2014 launch.

This success helped revenues jump 240% to £64.7 million in the six months to November 30, with the group comfortable with City projections for a sales figure of between £79 million and £88 million in the full year. Frontier is on track to launch its fourth franchise later in 2019, with this investment sustained by a growing cash balance of £39.5 million.