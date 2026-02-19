FTSE 100 above 10,000: time to open your first stocks & shares ISA?

With the FTSE 100 index of UK shares recently surging past the 10,000 level, rates on cash savings falling in the wake of Bank of England interest rate cuts, and new year resolutions to ‘start investing’ spurring you on, you could well be considering coming out of cash and investing your money in a tax-free stocks & shares ISA for the first time.

More people are taking the plunge these days, but not because the UK stock market has reached a five-digit milestone. The FTSE 100 – or any stock market – will perpetually move up and down, and short-term moves are more pertinent to day traders (usually professionals) than millions of everyday investors who focus on the long term.

Unless you are particularly lucky or skilled at timing trades, it’s usually the amount of time that your money is invested in the stock market (rather than your market timing) that delivers the kind of returns that make investing so attractive.

This is in part due to the powerful effect of re-investing dividends (the income paid out by some companies whether you own them as a single share or in a basket of shares known as a fund) and compounding (when investment returns themselves generate returns).

The table below illustrates how compound interest helps an investment of £100 each month grow over 10 years. It’s important to stress that the 5% growth per year is not guaranteed, and that this figure could be higher or lower.

End of year Total investments Interest Accrued interest Pot size 1 £1,200 £33 £33 £1,233 2 £2,400 £96.8 £129.09 £2,529 5 £6,000 £305.37 £828.94 £6,828.94 10 £12,000 £731.92 £3,592.93 £15,592.93

Note: assumes 5% growth a year, net of fees. Source: interactive investor.

Number crunching

A 2020 study from British asset manager Schroders, for example, shows that even when the FTSE 100 barely moved over a period of 20 years, starting at 6,930 points on 31 December 1999 and reaching 7,542 points on 31 December 2019, a mere 600-point difference – you still earned an acceptable return on your investments if you re-invested company dividends. An annual 4% a year return, according to Schroders’ calculations, was made despite several “big” events in markets during that 20-year period, including the dot-com crash and the global financial crisis. Remember, that the return on cash savings in the 10 years to 2019 was less than 1%.

The chart below also shows that in the past 15 years, the return on the FTSE 100 index would have been 195% had you reinvested your dividends. Without the dividends, the gain would be a much more modest 68%.