FTSE 100 hits record high as Santa rally continues
Six weeks after achieving its previous best, the UK blue-chip index managed another all-time high on the final full trading day of 2025.
30th December 2025 16:54
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
The index of Britain’s biggest companies continued its Christmas rally on Tuesday, the last full trading day of the calendar year, racing closer to the magic 10,000 level.
With the London Stock Exchange shutting at 12:30 on New Year’s Eve, and many investors likely to pack up early in time for the celebrations, for many this was the final chance to beef up their portfolios in 2025.
The FTSE 100 closed at 9,649 on Friday 12 December and at lunchtime today reached a new peak of 9,931.26, just exceeding the previous best of 9,930.09.
But despite a disappointing open on Wall Street, the FTSE 100 found an extra gear mid-afternoon, trading up 88 points, or 0.88%, at 9,954.32. That puts the rally since 12 December at 3.2%.
Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
If you take the rally back to the 9,423 low of 21 November, gains calculate at 530 points, or 5.6%. And today’s jump extends FTSE 100 gains for 2025 to 21.7%.
That compares with returns of 17.5% for the S&P 500, 21.7% for the Nasdaq Composite tech index and 33.4% for Brazil, the best performing major index of the year.
Stocks leading the Santa rally
Company
Price
Share price since close on 12 Dec 2025 (%)
Share price since close on 21 Nov 2025 (%)
Share price in 2025 (%)
Forward dividend yield (%)
Forward PE ratio
1
3412p
17.5
49.0
449.0
1.9
28.5
2
355.4p
15.8
16.5
213.0
1.5
29.6
3
3316p
13.1
28.7
109.0
1.0
40.4
4
3902p
10.3
23.4
174.0
2.4
15.4
5
737.5p
9.0
11.7
44.6
7.5
14.4
6
2555p
8.8
-7.9
-13.3
3.9
12.9
7
3056p
8.5
12.8
29.3
0.6
54.6
8
406.5p
8.3
21.3
15.0
1.9
29.9
9
6026p
7.8
13.5
27.6
4.6
12.8
10
624.5p
7.5
6.0
6.9
6.6
12.2
Source: ShareScope
