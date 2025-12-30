FTSE 100 hits record high as Santa rally continues

The index of Britain’s biggest companies continued its Christmas rally on Tuesday, the last full trading day of the calendar year, racing closer to the magic 10,000 level.

With the London Stock Exchange shutting at 12:30 on New Year’s Eve, and many investors likely to pack up early in time for the celebrations, for many this was the final chance to beef up their portfolios in 2025.

The FTSE 100 closed at 9,649 on Friday 12 December and at lunchtime today reached a new peak of 9,931.26, just exceeding the previous best of 9,930.09.

But despite a disappointing open on Wall Street, the FTSE 100 found an extra gear mid-afternoon, trading up 88 points, or 0.88%, at 9,954.32. That puts the rally since 12 December at 3.2%.