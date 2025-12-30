Special: 10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts in 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the past year. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs in 2025

It’s hardly surprising to see Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) topping this table ofmost-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform in 2025. From 70p in 2022, shares in the aero engineer started this year at 588p. However, they still more than doubled in value again, peaking at 1,196p.

Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) is in fourth place, having been 26th a year ago. Shares, which traded at 165p late in 2024, fell as low as 92.5p during late summer before creating a new base at around 100p. Investors clearly think lower interest rates and easier planning processes will make 2026 a better one for the housebuilder.

It was unlucky for some last year, with Glencore (LSE:GLEN) at 13th in this table, but a record year for gold and silver have reflected well on many mining stocks. Despite some demand concerns in China, both the Precious Metals and Industrial Metals & Mining sectors have performed very well in 2025. That’s reflected in Glencore’s share price, ending the year almost twice as high as the 205p low seen in the April crash.

BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) has been a key beneficiary of global conflict, its share price reaching a record high in the autumn at 2,073p, having started the year around 1,150p. The rally was underpinned by President Trump’s demand that other NATO members dramatically increase military spending. The UK, which currently spends 2.3% of UK GDP on defence, will increase this to 2.5% by 2027-28, then to 5% by 2035.

Aviva (LSE:AV.), stuck in 14th place a year ago, joins L&G in the list in 2025. Currently up 44% for the calendar year so far, shares reached a seven-year high in November and offers a dividend yield of 5.5%. L&G shares rose a more modest 13%, although the shares generate a dividend yield of 8.5%. At the start of the year, analysts believed the market has been overly conservative on the benefits of its £3.7 billion takeover of Direct Line. They were right.

But with four new entries, some of 2024’s most-bought stocks lost their place.

Having been the sixth most-bought ISA stock on the ii platform in 2024, Helium One Global Ltd Ordinary Shares (LSE:HE1) failed to make the weekly top 10 once in 2025. It lost half its value during the year, testing the 2024 lows in September at 0.23p. Shares had traded as high as 3.7p early the previous year. Clearly, there was little conviction in a resurgence, which explains why the shares only made 65th place in the most-bought list.

M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG) was the eighth most-bought ISA stock here in 2024 but could only manage 11th place this time round. But those who did buy now own a stock trading at a record high and yielding 7%.

A bitcoin crash dumped Strategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR) out of the top 10, from ninth a year ago to just 18th in 2025. The cryptocurrency fell around 36% from its peak at the start of October to a seven-month low in November.

And while Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)’s share price has risen more than 40% in 2025, it has rarely made the weekly most-bought list and sits at a lowly 28th position for the year as a whole.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs in 2025

Star of 2025 has undoubtedly been the Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) fund which spent much of the year in top spot, up five places from 2024. Investors have loved the ‘cash like’ returns generated by investing in very low-risk bonds with short lifespans, especially with UK interest rates spending most of 2025 at 4% or more.

Global trackers increased in popularity through the year, with three more gaining entry to the top 10. Fidelity Index World P Acc (BJS8SJ3) joins in 10th place from 11th a year ago, Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc (B41XG30), which is fully invested in global stocks, is up to ninth from 14th in 2024, while Vanguard FTSE Glb All Cp Idx £ Inc (BD3RZ47) is the highest new entry at number seven, having made just 15th place last year.

They join fellow trackers Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15), which has 80% of its portfolio invested in global shares and the rest in bonds. The fund edged up one place to second position, switching with Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT). Meanwhile, HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9) jumped four places to six, and L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16), whose objective is to track the FTSE World Technology Index, made fourth spot, although that was three places lower than 2024.

The conservatively run City of London Ord (LSE:CTY) income trust is the final new entry in 2025, in at eight from 13 a year ago. Investors clearly appreciate the long record of increased dividend payouts and current yield of 4%.

With four new entries in the most-bought funds and trusts in ISAs on the ii platform in 2025, four funds had to make way. Jupiter India I Acc (B4TZHH9) (5th in 2024), Fundsmith Equity I Acc (B41YBW7) (7th), JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Ord (LSE:JGGI) (8th) and Alliance Witan Ord (LSE:ALW) (9th) all lost out this time, ending 2025 in 45th, 26th, 12th and 18th positions respectively.