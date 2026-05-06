The funds making the most of market highs
Saltydog Investor looks at the sectors getting the best out of the rally.
6th May 2026 10:48
by Douglas Chadwick from ii contributor
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After a disappointing March, stock markets rallied in April with some going on to new all-time highs. Most of the Investment Association (IA) sectors made gains, and more than 90% of the funds that we monitor went up.
Leading the way was the Liontrust Global Technology C GBP Acc (BYXZ5N7) fund, up 35.2%. Two other funds that we have written about recently, Barings Korea I GBP Acc (B9M3RQ4) and Polar Capital Global Tech I Inc GBP (B42W4J8), have also risen by 30% or more.
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Saltydog’s top 10 funds in April 2026
Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
In the first few weeks after the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, stock markets around the world fell sharply. March ended up being one of the worst months we’ve seen in years. The FTSE 100 fell by 6.7%, while the FTSE 250 lost 10.7%.
There were other double-digit losses for Germany’s Dax, the Indian Sensex, and Japan’s Nikkei 225. The US stock markets fared better than most, but the Dow Jones still dropped by 5.4%, the S&P 500 fell by 5.1% and the Nasdaq finished the month down 4.8%.
However, following the ceasefire announced on 7 April, markets began to rally. Although we are yet to see a final resolution, and tension remains high, equity prices continued to rise throughout the month. The FTSE gained 2.0% and the FTSE 250 rose by 5.9%.
The standout performer was the Nikkei 225, with a one-month return of 16.1%. The US markets also made good headway, with the Nasdaq up 15.3% and the S&P 500 up 10.4%. Both closed the month at record highs.
This dramatic change in momentum can be seen in the overall performance of the IA sectors.
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
In our analysis, we usually group the non-UK bond fund sectors together, giving us a total of 34 sectors that we monitor. Only two went up in March, but 30 went up in April.
Leading the way was the Technology & Technology Innovation sector, with a 15.6% return. Next was the Asia Pacific excluding Japan sector, up 11.9%, followed closely by the Global Emerging Markets sector, up 11.8%.
Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Only four sectors made losses in April – our combined Global & Global Emerging Markets sector, the two UK Gilts sectors, and Healthcare.
Four months into the year, and after a strong recovery in April, 24 out of the 34 sectors are now showing year-to-date gains.
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These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.