The funds making the most of market highs

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After a disappointing March, stock markets rallied in April with some going on to new all-time highs. Most of the Investment Association (IA) sectors made gains, and more than 90% of the funds that we monitor went up.

Leading the way was the Liontrust Global Technology C GBP Acc (BYXZ5N7) fund, up 35.2%. Two other funds that we have written about recently, Barings Korea I GBP Acc (B9M3RQ4) and Polar Capital Global Tech I Inc GBP (B42W4J8), have also risen by 30% or more.

Saltydog’s top 10 funds in April 2026

Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

In the first few weeks after the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, stock markets around the world fell sharply. March ended up being one of the worst months we’ve seen in years. The FTSE 100 fell by 6.7%, while the FTSE 250 lost 10.7%.

There were other double-digit losses for Germany’s Dax, the Indian Sensex, and Japan’s Nikkei 225. The US stock markets fared better than most, but the Dow Jones still dropped by 5.4%, the S&P 500 fell by 5.1% and the Nasdaq finished the month down 4.8%.

However, following the ceasefire announced on 7 April, markets began to rally. Although we are yet to see a final resolution, and tension remains high, equity prices continued to rise throughout the month. The FTSE gained 2.0% and the FTSE 250 rose by 5.9%.

The standout performer was the Nikkei 225, with a one-month return of 16.1%. The US markets also made good headway, with the Nasdaq up 15.3% and the S&P 500 up 10.4%. Both closed the month at record highs.

This dramatic change in momentum can be seen in the overall performance of the IA sectors.