ii ACE 40 performance review: Q1 2026

Performance of the funds on the ACE 40 list ranged between +14.78% and -10.93% over the quarter. Key drivers of positive returns were exposure to alternative energy, utilities and value equities. Weakness was seen from quality-growth stocks.

Over the quarter, strength was seen from all the funds connected to alternative energy. Polar Capital Smart Energy I Acc GBPposted the highest return at 14.78%. The fund is managed by the experienced Thiemo Lang whose investment process focuses on bottom-up selection of quality-growth companies that trade at reasonable valuations and provide solutions that enable the decarbonization and electrification of the global energy sector. High exposure to the technology sector is a feature. Notable stock successes over the quarter included Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE), Aixtron SE (XETRA:AIXA) and 5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP).

The iShares Global Clean Engy Trns ETF $Dist GBP (LSE:INRG), which tracks the S&P Global Clean Energy Transition index, posted a return of 9.91% and saw significant positive contributions from stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG), Nyocor and GCL System Integration Technology.

Finally, the TM Gravis Clean Energy Income C GBP Acc fund produced a 6.47% return. It aims to provide an income in the region of 4.5% and primarily invests in closed-ended investment companies and yield companies involved in the provision, storage and consumption of clean energy. It therefore provides relative defensive exposure to the clean energy space.

iShares MSCI EM SRI ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SUES)tracks the MSCI EM SRI Select Reduced Fossil Fuel index and produced a return of 1.36%, with a strong contribution from its relatively high exposure to Taiwan.

Schroder Global Sust Val Eq Z Cap was the final fund on the top five performers list, benefiting from its established team process that seeks to identify contrarian, recovery ideas with strong financials. The resulting value style bias helped produce a positive return of 1.07%.

Moving to the bottom five performers on the ACE 40 list, Brown Advisory US Sust Gr GBP B Inc posted the weakest returns with a 10.93% drop. The managers of this fund incorporate sustainable investing traits into their long-term fundamental research process, which focuses on identifying sustainable business advantages.

This style bias has been a headwind, while attribution versus the Morningstar US Large-Mid Growth Index shows stock selection as the main negative, particularly within IT and industrials. Although the recent weakness has dented the longer-term track record, in the past the fund has shown its ability to outperform the mainstream index and the Morningstar US Large-Mid Growth Index.

M&G European Sustain Paris Aligned I Acc also suffered over the quarter with a return of -7.65%. The underlying stock selection approach employed here has a focus on companies showing sustainable competitive advantages. This results in a quality-growth bias, although the concentrated portfolio can mean stock selection can overcome style biases at times.

Again, the style bias has been a headwind, while attribution versus the Morningstar DM Eur xUK TME Index shows weakness in stock selection within the communication services and healthcare sectors. Despite short-term weakness, the fund remains ahead of its peer group average over the medium and longer term.

UBS MSCI UK IMI Sclly Rspnb ETF GBP dis (LSE:UKSR)tracks the MSCI UK IMI Extended SRI Low Carbon Select 5% Issuer Capped index and produced a return of -6.30%. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) underperformed the mainstream FTSE All-Share index due to underweights to commodities and utilities which reflect the SRI (socially responsible investing) restrictions.

The next fund on the list is also a UBS passive ETF. UBS MSCI World Socially Rspnb ETF USDdis GBP (LSE:UC44) saw a loss of 6.07%. The fund tracks the MSCI World SRI Low Carbon Select 5% Issuer Capped TR index. Underperformance versus the mainstream Morningstar Global TME index primarily reflected the underweight to the energy sector.

The final fund on the bottom five performers list is Janus Henderson Global Sust Eq I Acc, another quality-growth biased fund. This and the lack of exposure to the strongly performing areas of the market led to a 4.57% loss over the quarter, but this was still slightly ahead of the passively managed global fund,UBS (Lux) FS MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF.

Top five ACE 40 funds in Q1 2026

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/03/2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Bottom five ACE 40 funds in Q1 2026

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/03/2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Top five ACE 40 funds over five years

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/03/2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Bottom five ACE 40 funds over five years

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 31/03/2026. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Most-bought ACE 40 funds in Q1 2026

Most-sold ACE 40 funds in Q1 2026

Changes to the ACE 40 list (under review/developments)

None in Q1.

ACE 40 videos in Q1 2026

Royal London Sustainable Leaders

Royal London Sustainable World