ii investment performance review 2025

Market round-up 2025 was a strong year for global markets, with insatiable risk appetite driving a broad market rally and leading to several markets hitting all-time highs, with investors seemingly shrugging off any obstacles thrown their way. Heading into 2025, investors expected strong US outperformance to persist on the prospect of deregulation and tax cuts. However, tariffs introduced on 'Liberation Day' by the Trump administration meant investors had to grapple with the economic impacts of that instead. Global markets sold off sharply in response, although they quickly recovered, as the Trump administration hit pause on tariff implementation to allow for negotiations, and then continued to soar when tariff levels were lower than feared and corporate earnings continued to be solid. Precious metals saw significant returns in 2025 as the S&P GSCI Precious Metals Index rose 57.05%, with gold and silver posting strong returns as investors sought out safe-haven assets amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Silver's rally (122.21%) was even stronger than that of gold's (53.64%) as it was amplified by industrial demand. Emerging markets (EM) were a key beneficiary of higher metal prices and a weaker US dollar as they outperformed global equities. Continuing the theme of recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) remained a key focus for investors as Communication Services and IT continued to outperform. However, the market became more selective as investors began to question the gargantuan scale of spending and the ability to deliver earnings. This broadened returns beyond mega-cap AI-exposed technology stocks, with only two of the Magnificent Seven outperforming global equities in 2025. Inflation also continued to be a key theme and remained elevated in 2025, particularly in the UK and the US. UK inflation rose sharply over the summer due to higher employer national insurance contributions and rising food, energy and travel costs, before moderating later in the year as services inflation slowed and the labour market softened. While the Bank of England cut rates four times during the year, it maintained a cautious approach, stressing that policy remained restrictive amid persistent inflation risks. Investment outlook: expert opinion, analysis and ideas

US inflation rose early in 2025 before moderating later in the year after proving more resilient than expected. Fears of a tariff-driven inflation spike did not materialise, with limited pass-through to prices, while easing services and shelter inflation and a softening labour market allowed the Federal Reserve to begin cutting rates, underscoring its policy independence. All returns are quoted on a sterling basis unless otherwise stated.

