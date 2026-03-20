ii Tech Focus: Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Micron Tech

A sign at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, this week before CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote address at Nvidia’s GTC conference. Photo: Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images.

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Nvidia

All eyes have been on Nvidia’s GTC artificial intelligence (AI) conference this week in San Jose, California. CEO Jensen Huang issued upbeat guidance, suggesting that NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) could deliver at least $1 trillion (£749 billion) in chip revenue by 2027. That’s up from his previous estimate for $500 billion in AI revenue by the end of this year.

Huang said, “the inference inflection has arrived”, meaning the AI industry is shifting from building AI models and applications to running them at large scale, a move that could underpin sustained AI infrastructure demand. Huang said inference will become increasingly important amid the growth in personal AI agent tools such as OpenClaw. Huang described OpenClaw as “the new computer”. Nvidia’s NemoClaw drew a lot of attention at the GTC 2026 – it is an enterprise software platform that supports OpenClaw’s agents, while adding security, privacy and governance.

According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus “buy” recommendation on the stock with an average target price of $264.57, representing around 50% upside from the current share price.

Meta Platforms

Shares in Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) jumped on Monday following a report suggesting the company is planning layoffs that would affect 20% or more of its workforce.

According to Reuters, Meta plans to use AI-assisted workers to boost efficiency and offset some of the high costs associated with its AI infrastructure spending. If Meta gets rid of a fifth of its workforce, this would be the biggest restructuring since its “year of efficiency” in 2022-23 and would amount to almost 16,000 jobs. However, shares are now down around 4% over the last week amid a challenging week for markets.

According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on Meta with an average price target of $854.3. Shares have struggled so far this year, shedding around 7%.

20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform

Source: interactive investor, 16-18 March 2026.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) is the most-bought tech/AI stock among ii customers so far this week, with investors picking up shares ahead of its earnings report on Wednesday 18 March. However, the stock fell by more than 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday, reflecting concerns about the memory firm’s heavy spending plans that outweighed a very strong set of quarterly earnings.

Its fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings per share hit $12.20 versus forecasts for $9.31 on revenues of $23.86 billion also ahead of expectations for $20.07 billion. Micron’s third-quarter revenue guidance hit $33.5 billion plus or minus $750 million, far outpacing forecasts for $24.29 billion.

Micron, one of just three global suppliers of high-bandwidth memory used in AI accelerators, has benefited from the AI boom that has supercharged chip demand at Nvidia, one of its biggest customers, leading to tighter memory supply and a favourable outlook for Micron. However, investors were spooked by Micron’s plans to boost capital expenditure this year and next to keep up with demand, weighing on shares. In 2026, it said spending will increase by $5 billion to reach $25 billion, with a further $10 billion increase in 2027.

Before this week’s dip, shares had gained 60% year-to-date and 350% over the past 12 months, making it one of the best-performing AI-related stocks over these periods.