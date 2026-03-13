ii Tech Focus: Oracle, Nebius/Nvidia, Vertiv, Micron Technology

Women pass an illuminated sign at the Oracle stand at the 2026 ITB tourism trade fair this month in Berlin. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images.

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Oracle

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) shares closed up over 9% on Wednesday after third-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) hit $1.79, and revenue reached $17.19 billion (£13 billion), up 22% year-on-year. Both numbers beat expectations. Cloud revenue grew by 44% to $8.9 billion, also ahead of consensus, and Oracle upgraded its 2027 revenue guidance to $90 billion.

Ahead of earnings, Oracle shares had suffered a 23% loss since the beginning of January, caught up in the artificial intelligence (AI)- driven software sell-off. Plus, there have been concerns about Oracle’s high levels of borrowing to fund its AI expansion plans - long-term debt has reached $143 billion - and a 50% jump in quarterly capital expenditure. There are also worries that Oracle is overly dependent on its customer OpenAI.

After results, Oracle enjoyed a series of price target upgrades including from Oppenheimer, Barclays and Bernstein. JPMorgan also raised its outlook on the stock to overweight from neutral.

Nebius/Nvidia

Nebius Group NV Shs Class-A- (NASDAQ:NBIS) shares closed up over 16% on Wednesday after NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced plans to invest $2 billion in the AI cloud business. This is part of the AI chip giant’s investment spree including huge spending to support its own customers like Nebius. This has sparked further concerns about circular financing in the AI space. Nebius shares are now up over 33% year-to-date and 340% over a one-year period. There is a consensus buy recommendation on Nebius with an average target price of $140.67, up 25.6% from the current share price.

20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform

Source: interactive investor, 9-11 March 2026.

Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv Holdings Co Class A (NYSE:VRT) has been a popular tech stock to buy among ii customers over the last week. This company provides infrastructure, power and cooling solutions for AI data centres and telecom networks to support reliable operations and improve energy efficiency. AI has been a major growth engine lately for Vertiv because AI servers are consuming much more power and generating more heat.

The data-centre equipment firm jumped on Monday after announcing it is set to join the S&P 500 before the US market opens on 23 March. Inclusion in the US large-cap index is considered a major milestone for a growing company, as Vertiv successfully landed a position in the coveted list of the biggest 500 listed companies in the United States. It will also likely mean a lot more press and analyst coverage for the business, potentially leading to more investors.

More importantly, tracker funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as the Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VUSA) will now have to include Vertiv shares within their holdings. This will provide a major boost to Vertiv given that trillions of dollars are invested globally in S&P 500 passive funds. Many active funds will also buy shares as they are benchmarked to the index.

Shares in Vertiv are up 6% over the past week, more than 60% so far this year, and 210% over the past 12 months. According to Refinitiv there is a consensus “buy” recommendation on the stock among analysts.

Week Ahead

Micron Technology

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) prepares to deliver second-quarter results after the market close on 18 March. The semiconductor company builds memory and storage solutions that have multiple uses including supporting AI workloads in data centres and supercomputers. Micron’s biggest customers include Nvidia and Apple as well as the cloud service providers/hyperscalers like Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META).

Last quarter (Q1), Micron delivered EPS and revenue which topped forecasts. It also issued very strong guidance and saw a jump in demand for its AI memory chips, sending shares up 10%. Adjusted earnings per share hit $4.78 on revenue of $13.64 billion. The strong update prompted some price target upgrades from analysts.

In December, Micron guided for Q2 revenue of $18.7 billion and adjusted earnings of $8.42 per share, although these numbers could come in higher on Wednesday. Micron is benefitting from strong demand and constrained supply in the Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM) and Not AND (NAND) markets. The company is also very optimistic about the outlook for high-bandwidth memory, anticipating that this addressable market will reach $100 billion by 2028.

Capital expenditure will also be in focus after it raised its spending guidance to $20 billion for fiscal 2026 from $18 billion last quarter.

Shares are up 370% over the past year and are up 47% since the start of January. According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on the stock.