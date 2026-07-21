ii view: 3M upgrade triggers rally to five-month high

Second-quarter results to 30 June

Revenue up 2.4% to $6.5 billion (£4.9 billion)

Adjusted earnings up 11% to $2.40 per share

Returned $1.4 billion to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks

Guidance:

Now expects annual adjusted earnings of $8.80-8.95, up from a previous $8.50-8.70

Chief executive William Brown said:

“We delivered a strong second quarter, exceeding expectations, reflecting the progress we’re making on our strategic priorities and building a higher performing company.”

ii round-up:

Industrial conglomerate 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) today raised full-year earnings forecasts, helped by management’s ongoing performance improvement initiatives and exposure to industries like electronics and data centres.

Total second-quarter sales up 2.4% to $6.5 billion (£4.9 billion) pushed adjusted earnings up 11% to $2.40 per share. Wall Street had forecast earnings of $2.25 per share.

A recently announced deal for Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) to use 3M’s optics technology across its expanding number of data centres now feeds into expected full year 2026 earnings of between $8.80 and $8.95 per share. That’s up from a previous estimate of up to $8.70 per share.

Shares in the Dow Jones constituent soared 10% in US trading having come into these latest results little changed so far this year. The Dow Jones is up almost 8% this year.

3M’s many products range from automotive parts and building materials to electronic components and office supplies.

Other recent developments had included a deal to supply advanced insulation materials on the Airbus SE (EURONEXT:AIR) A220, as well as winning a muti-year deal to be the Cadillac Formula One team’s materials science partner.

The Minnesota headquartered company launched 92 new products during this latest quarter, a rise of 44% compared to Q2 2025. That’s leaves it on track to launch more than 350 new products this financial year.

3M’s performance improvement initiatives include simplifying and reshaping the business portfolio as well as enhancing enterprise resilience and predictability.

ii view:

Started in 1902, 3M today employs around 60,000 people. Safety and Industrial related products generate half of all sales. Transportation and Electronic related products account for further 30%, with Consumer related goods making up the balance of 20%.

Geographically, the US accounts for most sales at 44%. That’s followed by the combined Europe, Middle East and Africa at 17%, Asia Pacific 17%, China and Hong Kong 12%, and the Americas the balance of 10%.

For investors, higher energy prices pressuring inflation, resulting in potentially higher for longer interest rates, continue to overshadow broad global economic activity. Trade spats, particularly involving the US, persist. A forecast price/earnings (PE) ratio close to the three-year average may suggest the shares are not obviously cheap, while more than half of all sales going overseas leave the company exposed to currency moves.

On the upside, exposure to growth areas such as data centres is buoying performance. Management’s performance improvement initiatives are ongoing. Growth enhancing acquisitions continue to be made. Diversity of both product and geographical region regularly leave one area of difficulty compensated by another enjoying growth, while dividend payments have been uninterrupted for over 100 years. The forecast dividend yield is around 2%.

On balance, and despite ongoing risks, this diverse US industrial looks to remain worthy of its place in diversified investor portfolios.

Positives:

Diversity of product

Ongoing performance improvement plan

Negatives:

Uncertain economic outlook

Exposure to currency moves

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Strong hold