ii view: Next cements position as core retail sector holding
Shares up 44% compared to a gain of 21.5% for the FTSE 100 index in 2025 and with international sales up 38% over this latest trading period. Buy, sell or hold?
12th January 2026 11:06
by Keith Bowman from interactive investor
Share on
End of year trading update for the nine weeks to 27 December
- Full price sales up 10.6% compared to a year ago
- UK sales up 5.9%
- International sales up 38.3%
Guidance
- Now expects full-year full price sales to rise by 10.7%, up from a previous 9.7%
- Now expects annual pre-tax profit of £1.15 billion, up £15 million from the previous estimate
- Special dividend of £3.60 per share to be paid via the issue of “B” shares
- Full price sales for the 2026 year ahead forecast to rise by 4.5%
- Pre-tax profit for 2026 financial year forecast to rise by 4.5% to around £1.2 billion
ii round-up:
Next (LSE:NXT) is a retailer of clothing and homeware products, selling both its own and other third-party branded goods.
The Next Online business, including both UK and overseas, accounted for 55% of overall revenues in the last financial year to 31 January 2025.
The Next Retail, or store business, generated 29% of sales. The balance came from Consumer Credit, or Finance business at around 5%, and the relatively new ‘Total Platform and Investment business, where Next invests in and outsources the use of its online operations to others, at around 11%.
For a round-up of this latest trading update announced on 6 January, please click here.
ii view:
Headquartered in Leicester and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index, Next employs over 30,000 people. Competitors include Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF)-owned Primark, and even clothes and homewares sold by supermarkets Tesco (LSE:TSCO) and Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY). Investments made in and users of its Total Platform business include Reiss, Fat Face, Joules and Cath Kidston.
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
For investors, management outlook comments flagged tough comparatives, particularly over the first half, potentially rising UK unemployment, and the likelihood of less aggressive marketing expenditure on international website sales. The importance of the weather on customer demand can never be forgotten. A forecast price/earnings (PE) ratio above the three- and 10-year averages may suggest the shares are not obviously cheap, while the eventual succession of CEO Lord Wolfson deserves thought given his importance to the retailer.
- 20 value-focused top share picks for 2026
- 21 top growth stocks for 2026
- Week Ahead: Taylor Wimpey, Vistry, Games Workshop
More favourably, the retailer’s broad strategic push includes a move to become a global brand and retailer, developing new brands, as well as growing the Investment and Total Platform business. The retailer’s investment in stores, technology and warehouses is ongoing. A high focus on costs persists, while shareholder returns, currently focused on dividends as opposed to share buybacks, leave the shares on a forward dividend yield of around 4%.
On balance, and despite ongoing risks, this well-managed UK and overseas retailer continues to justify its place in many diversified investor portfolios.
Positives:
- Product and channel diversity
- Majority of sales and profits generated online
Negatives:
- Uncertain economic outlook
- Chief executive considered key in prospects
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Strong hold
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.