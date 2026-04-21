Investing part of ‘school run chat’ with one in three parents comparing choices

72% of investing parents compare their financial strategies for their children with other families

34% benchmark whether friends or family have set up savings or investments

33% compare how financially prepared other parents appear

Discussion around money and long-term investing is making its way into the “school run chat,” according to new research from interactive investor (ii), the UK’s leading flat-fee investment platform.

The research* revealed that nearly three-quarters (72%) of parents who invest look at what other families are doing when thinking about how they can build long-term financial resilience for their children.

When asked specifically how they benchmark themselves to other parents, over a third (34%) said they look at whether friends or relatives have set up savings or investments for their children, and 33% compare how financially prepared other parents appear.

Camilla Esmund, senior manager, interactive investor, says:“It’s completely natural to want to give your child the best possible start in life. It’s encouraging to see more open conversations about money and investing; sharing experiences can be a powerful way for people to be inspired and learn.

“However, when we start comparing ourselves too closely with others, it can sometimes create pressure rather than progress. With so much uncertainty and rising cost pressures, many families are caught between today’s costs and tomorrow’s goals. Seeing another parent’s headline contribution doesn’t tell you the full story. Income, mortgage costs, and wider responsibilities all vary.

“Keeping a long-term mindset helps reframe comparison into something more actionable. Changes you can make today that could pay off, over time. Are you building a sustainable investing habit? Even small or modest amounts can really add up over the years. Are you using the right tax wrappers? And are you paying a fair price for them?”

Junior ISAs and platform fees increasingly part of the conversation

The research suggests that while comparison may begin informally, it increasingly feeds into product choices. Nearly half of parents (48%) said theyreview different savings options such as Junior ISAs, while 37% assess whether those savings represent good value.

Parents were also nearly a third (32%) more likely to regularly compare the price of their investment platforms than those without children, and 55% more likely to be concerned about hidden costs and fees when it comes to choosing their platform.

Esmund says: “Over an 18-year investment horizon, even small percentage-based charges can significantly erode the value of a child’s savings. While markets cannot be controlled, fees and tax efficiency remain among the few levers families can actively manage.”

As we’re now in a new tax year, ISA and pension allowances have reset. interactive investor is encouraging families to review what they are paying in fees and ensure their savings are tax efficient. It also suggests that bringing accounts together under one transparent structure can make meaningful comparison easier.

interactive investor recently simplified its flat-fee pricing model, offering Stocks & Shares ISAs, SIPPs and General Investment Accounts within a single monthly fee. Through its Plus and Premium plans, families can open free Junior ISAs and fee-free accounts for family members - helping parents manage long-term planning under one roof.

Methodology

*The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a nationally representative sample of 1,000 UK adults (Aged 18+) – of which 830 are parents - who hold investment products including S&S ISAs with a balance of at least £20,000. The data was collected between 16.01.2026 - 20.01.2026. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.