Investors decide it’s time to buy these FTSE 100 stocks

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) shares back at levels seen before February’s beat-and-raise results and a three-year low for BP (LSE:BP.), have tempted investors during today’s much-improved FTSE 100 performance.
The hunt for potential bargains in the wake of three brutal sessions since 3 April that left more than half of blue-chip valuations down at least 10%, also focused on Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), Glencore (LSE:GLEN) and Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) Investment Trust.
But the recovery was far from broad based as companies with the greatest exposure to a US-China trade war stayed on the FTSE 100 fallers board. These included the lenders Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) and HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), having slumped 19% and 16% up until Monday night.
BP, which lost almost a fifth of its value as the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock during the market turmoil, improved today but is still available for the same price as in early 2022.
Down by 30% since last April, the valuation drew strong interest from interactive investor customers as the second most-bought stock on our platform during the market rout.
The most popular was Legal & General as income investors took the opportunity to pick up the financial services giant, which now boats a dividend yield of 10%, for a price 12% cheaper than on Wednesday.
The dividend appeal of Aviva (LSE:AV.) and M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG) also ensured they made the most-bought list, having fallen 12% and 13.5% respectively.
Retail investors also targeted those shares that had been performing strongly before the trade-war volatility sent their valuations tumbling.
They included Barclays (LSE:BARC), which is back at November levels after an 18.5% slide since Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs fuelled US recession fears. A third of the company’s 2024 total income came from the Americas, including through US credit card lending.
Barclays and other major London-listed banks have suffered on speculation that the era of high interest rates that have supported margins is coming to a quicker-than-expected end.
The support of UK’s baseline tariff of 10% meant the shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) and NatWest Group (LSE:NWG)were more resilient than international peers, although they still fell 12% and 10.5% over the three days.
At a two-month low, Lloyds carried more appeal for interactive investor customers despite NatWest being available at January prices.
Rolls-Royce opened today’s session at 635.8p, which is broadly in line with where it was before chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic set out enhanced mid-term targets for operating profit and cash flow alongside strong annual results.
The presentation, which included a surprise £1 billion buyback of shares, sent shares as high as 818p by mid-March.
Those who viewed the decline in recent sessions as an opportunity to top up or take a new position were encouraged today when Rolls topped the list of FTSE 100 risers.
It was closely followed by another of 2024’s top performers after British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG) added back 12.9p to 237.3p.
In contrast to last night’s year-to-date rise for Rolls of 17%, the airline group’s shares are a fifth cheaper this year due to concerns over the demand outlook on North Atlantic routes.
BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) completed the familiar appearance to the leading positions of today’s FTSE 100 risers board, even though its shares have held much of their value during the turmoil.
It is back within sight of last month’s record high, having risen 11% since Monday morning.
The opportunity to buy mining stocks Glencore (LSE:GLEN) and Rio Tinto Ordinary Shares (LSE:RIO) at prices equivalent to levels seen in 2020-21 also put the pair in the sights of ii customers.
They were joined on Friday by Glencore finance director Steven Kalmin and the company’s long-serving board member Martin Gilbert after they disclosed insider purchases.
Fears that weaker China demand will further delay the recovery of coal prices was one factor as Glencore fell 19%, making it the worst-performing mining stock during the three-day slump. The shares rallied 7.15p to 237.2p in today’s session.
