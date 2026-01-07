Market snapshot: looking at the wider picture
It's not all about Venezuela at the start of 2026, with a number of catalysts driving more stock markets to record levels. ii's head of markets has the latest.
7th January 2026 08:21
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
Despite developments in Venezuela, investors have been looking at the wider picture which has resulted in several major global indices hitting record highs as the new year gets off to a flying start.
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
The S&P500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were the latest to scale record closing highs, following similar performances over the last couple of trading sessions from the likes of the UK and Japan. The relative lack of reaction to the weekend news emanating from the US and Venezuela is indicative of wider market optimism, with those actions a reminder of brittle geopolitical tensions globally rather than a driver itself.
In the meantime, it appears that until proven otherwise, the AI trade remains in rude health. A positive session on Wall Street included a strong performance from Magnificent Seven stalwart Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), while more broadly the likes of Palantir Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:PLTR) and Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) continued their ascent, with the latter already ahead by 16% in the first few days of 2026 trading and by 237% over the last year.
Indeed, the prospect of tax cuts, lower interest rates and tech enthusiasm have led to a broader rally as investors hedge their positions, with the smaller-cap Russell 2000 index also rising on the day and within a whisker of its own record high which was set last month.
- Investment outlook: expert opinion, analysis and ideas
- The stocks extending FTSE 100 rally past 10,000
- The shares attracting fund managers at start of 2026
Attention will now turn to the state of the nation in terms of employment in the world’s largest economy, culminating in non-farm payrolls report on Friday. As a precursor, the ADP private payrolls and JOLTS (Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey) are due later today and may give an early indication of what to expect, even though no interest rate cut is anticipated this month based on recent data, with March currently seeming most likely for the Federal Reserve to move again.
Asian markets were mostly lower overnight on geopolitical concerns, although not related in any way to Venezuela. The diplomatic rift between the region’s major powerhouses was exacerbated as China banned exports of goods to Japan which could have military uses, prompting the latter to describe the moves as unacceptable. The goods in question range from chemicals to electronics and sensors, and the spat is an unwelcome distraction from what had otherwise been a brisk start to the year for both markets.
A further dip in the oil price on concerns of potential oversupply as a result of developments in Venezuela weighed on BP (LSE:BP.) and Shell (LSE:SHEL), providing a headwind which dragged the FTSE100 back from the record closing high set yesterday.
In contrast, a rather more upbeat note on the telecoms sector and Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD) in particular lifted the stock by more than 2% to continue its recent run, although the share price remains down by 60% from the heady levels it scaled a decade ago.
- New price targets for Lloyds Bank, Barclays, NatWest and others
- The shares attracting fund managers at start of 2026
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
Defence stocks remained in focus given the increasingly fractious nature of several global relationships, with BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) continuing to attract buyers.
Despite the more guarded opening, the premier index remains comfortably above the psychological boost which came with hitting the 10,000 level, and its return to the top global investment table given an eclectic mix of constituents could continue to serve it well.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.