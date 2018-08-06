Most-bought AIM shares for ISAs, five years on

On the fifth anniversary of AIM shares in ISAs, Sector expert Andrew Hore looks at how interactive investor customers have been using their tax-free wrappers for small-cap stocks.

It's five years since a rule change allowed investors to add AIM shares to their ISAs, and smaller company shares now play an increasingly important role in portfolio planning among interactive investor clients.

The performance of the AIM All-Share index since 2013 certainly justifies consideration of small-cap stocks. Over the past five years, the AIM All-Share index has risen 49% versus just 22% for the FTSE All-Share and 17% for the FTSE 100.

Over the past 12 months, the AIM index has generated twice the return of the FTSE 100, rising 10.9% versus just 4.5% for the blue-chip index.

The 10 most popular AIM shares among ISA investors so far this tax year:

Company Ticker Performance this tax year

(%) 1 UK Oil & Gas UKOG 30 2 IQE IQE -13 3 Boohoo.com BOO 43 4 88 Energy 88E -37 5 ImmuPharma IMM -87 6 Greatland Gold GGP 133 7 Versarien VRS 52 8 Hurricane Energy HUR 51 9 Tern TERN 411 10 Fevertree Drinks FEVR 32

Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance

In 2013/14, the first year of AIM ISAs, investors backed a now resurgent Gulf Keystone Petroleum and the infamous (since renamed) Quindell. Four years on and it's all change.

Gatwick gusher UK Oil & Gas is the most popular AIM share for ISAs on the interactive investor platform so far this tax year. The possibility of extracting billions of barrels of oil from underneath Gatwick airport and its surrounds is like cat nip to small-company investors. This is a classic AIM story, with enough potential upside to offset the clear risks involved.

ImmuPharma has been in the doghouse since April following disappointing results from its flagship drug Lupuzor, but investors have piled in at rock-bottom prices, speculating that management faith in potential for the Lupus drug is well-placed.

Investors have also enjoyed huge success with Greatland Gold and Tern this tax year, up 133% and 411% respectively. Even Fevertree Drinks, now the second-largest company on AIM, shows little sign of ending its stunning run from a 134p IPO price less than four years ago to a recent high of almost £40!

Investing in small-cap shares is inherently risky, but young, fast-growing companies possess far greater opportunity for generating significant shareholder returns than ex-growth blue-chips. AIM is over 20 years old now and well-established as a home for exciting and innovative businesses. While investors will prefer the perceived safety of FTSE 100 stocks for longer-term holdings, they are also comfortable taking the extra risk for potentially much greater returns offered by more dynamic AIM shares.