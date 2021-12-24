Most-popular fund, investment trust and ETF articles of the year
We reveal the articles that were in high demand in 2021.
24th December 2021 09:25
by Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor
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We reveal the articles that were in high demand in 2021.
It was another eventful year that kept investors on their toes. Below, we share the most-popular articles of 2021 on funds, investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We also reveal the five most-popular episodes of the Funds Fan podcast.
Top 15 fund and investment trust articles
- Invest with ii: Top Investment Funds | Top Investment Trusts | Open a Trading Account
1)11 investment trusts for a £10,000 annual income in 2021
Helen Pridham's £10,000 income investment trust portfolio.
2) Your guide to interactive investor’s five Model Portfolios
All you need to know about how our model portfolios work and how they can help you reach your financial goals.
3)Ian Cowie: the investment trust I have bought with a 6.7% yield
The first of four entrants for our popular weekly columnist. In this piece, he explains why he has bought a renewable energy investment trust at the start of 2021.
4) 12 fund picks for a £10,000 income in 2021
Helen Pridham's £10,000 income fund portfolio.
5)Why Scottish Mortgage shares have slumped and are now on a discount
In the first quarter of 2021, Scottish Mortgage was caught up in the wider tech sell-off, leading to a rare discount opportunity.
6) Seven ‘buy and forget’ shares for investors with time on their side
A selection of our Super 60 fund managers named long-term winners that would potentially make a good fit for a Junior ISA.
7)Ian Cowie: the UK investment trust I bought for my ‘forever fund’
In April, our columnist snapped up a trust that invests in domestically focused shares.
8) Top 10 most-popular investment funds: January 2021
Our monthly look at the most-popular funds among ii customers always proves popular. Our January round-up took the top spot in the series in 2021. Check out our latest monthly write-up for November.
9)Ian Cowie: why I can’t quite bring myself to buy Scottish Mortgage
Our columnist explains why he doesn't own the UK’s largest investment trust in his 'forever fund'.
10)The new holding Terry Smith has bought for Fundsmith Equity
Portfolio activity from the most famous UK fund manager attracted plenty of attention. Check out our video interviews with Terry Smith in 2021 on our YouTube channel.
11)Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: March 2021
Our March update topped the charts for our most-popular investment trust monthly series. Check out our latest monthly write-up for November.
12) Scottish Mortgage’s strong performance weighs on City of London
City of London investment trust highlights Scottish Mortgage as a reason why it underperformed its benchmark over a six-month period to the end of 2020.
13)US funds that have consistently beaten the S&P 500
We crunched the numbers to see which US funds outperformed the S&P 500 over various time frames.
14) Ian Cowie: six dividend hero trusts for inflation-busting income
Our columnist picks out investment trusts to outpace rising levels of inflation.
15) The 28 investment trusts that would have created ISA millionaires
If since 1999 the full ISA allowance was maximised each year, these trusts would have potentially made investors millionaires.
- Friends & Family: ii customers can give up to 5 people a free subscription to ii, for just £5 a month extra. Learn more
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Top five ETF articles
1) What are the cheapest ETFs to track global markets at the end of 2021?
Our recently updated guide to the cheapest ways to access global markets, including the UK, US and emerging markets.
2) The best ETFs to access China’s exciting tech industry
China’s tech companies are becoming increasingly prominent and successful. Here’s how you can invest using ETFs.
3)Top 10 most-purchased ETFs in May 2021
Our monthly round-up of the most-bought ETFs are a popular read. Check out our latest monthly write-up for November.
4) Active versus passive funds: a beginner’s guide
Our guide to the pros and cons of active and passive funds.
5)Two ETFs to consider if you are worried about a tech bubble
This duo may provide investors with some protection if the tech bubble bursts.
- Watch our Christmas and New Year share tips here and subscribe to the ii YouTube channel for free
- Nina Kelly's ETF to buy in 2022
Top five Funds Fan episodes
1) Funds Fan: Scottish Mortgage, Lindsell Train and inflation-proofing
The team discuss Scottish Mortgage, the brightening outlook for global dividends, and a rare case of a fund manager (Michael Lindsell) warning investors to think carefully about buying the investment trust he manages. The fund manager interview is Charles Hamieh, co-manager of the FTF ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income fund.
2) Funds Fan: tax attack on Scottish Mortgage, and tech share tips
The team argue against a call from campaign group Tax Justice UK for several UK companies, including Scottish Mortgage, to pay a Covid surcharge tax on “excess profits” made during the pandemic. The fund manager interview is Timothy Woodhouse, manager of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income investment trust.
3) Funds Fan: Terry Smith, trust dividends and top fund performer
The team discuss Terry Smith’s annual letter to investors and research that revealed in the first half of 2021 investment trust dividends declined for the first time in more than a decade. The fund manager interview is Chris McVey, manager of Octopus UK Multi Cap Income.
4) Funds Fan: China sell-off, Woodford woe, and Alex Wright interview
The team discuss the China stock market sell-off and the latest update for long-suffering investors in the Woodford Equity Income fund. The fund manager interview is Alex Wright, a contrarian investor who manages Fidelity Special Values investment trust and Fidelity Special Situations.
5)Funds Fan: inflation-proofing tips, plus Baillie Gifford interview
The team share ideas for investors to protect against rising levels of inflation. They also discuss UK dividends and a new fund structure; the Long-Term Assets Fund. The fund manager interview is Kirsty Gibson, co-manager of Baillie Gifford US Growth investment trust.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.