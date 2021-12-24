Most-popular fund, investment trust and ETF articles of the year

We reveal the articles that were in high demand in 2021.

It was another eventful year that kept investors on their toes. Below, we share the most-popular articles of 2021 on funds, investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We also reveal the five most-popular episodes of the Funds Fan podcast.

Top 15 fund and investment trust articles

1) 11 investment trusts for a £10,000 annual income in 2021

Helen Pridham's £10,000 income investment trust portfolio.

2) Your guide to interactive investor’s five Model Portfolios

All you need to know about how our model portfolios work and how they can help you reach your financial goals.

3) Ian Cowie: the investment trust I have bought with a 6.7% yield

The first of four entrants for our popular weekly columnist. In this piece, he explains why he has bought a renewable energy investment trust at the start of 2021.

4) 12 fund picks for a £10,000 income in 2021

Helen Pridham's £10,000 income fund portfolio.

5) Why Scottish Mortgage shares have slumped and are now on a discount

In the first quarter of 2021, Scottish Mortgage was caught up in the wider tech sell-off, leading to a rare discount opportunity.

6) Seven ‘buy and forget’ shares for investors with time on their side

A selection of our Super 60 fund managers named long-term winners that would potentially make a good fit for a Junior ISA.

7) Ian Cowie: the UK investment trust I bought for my ‘forever fund’

In April, our columnist snapped up a trust that invests in domestically focused shares.

8) Top 10 most-popular investment funds: January 2021

Our monthly look at the most-popular funds among ii customers always proves popular. Our January round-up took the top spot in the series in 2021. Check out our latest monthly write-up for November.

9) Ian Cowie: why I can’t quite bring myself to buy Scottish Mortgage

Our columnist explains why he doesn't own the UK’s largest investment trust in his 'forever fund'.

10) The new holding Terry Smith has bought for Fundsmith Equity

Portfolio activity from the most famous UK fund manager attracted plenty of attention. Check out our video interviews with Terry Smith in 2021 on our YouTube channel.

11) Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: March 2021

Our March update topped the charts for our most-popular investment trust monthly series. Check out our latest monthly write-up for November.

12) Scottish Mortgage’s strong performance weighs on City of London

City of London investment trust highlights Scottish Mortgage as a reason why it underperformed its benchmark over a six-month period to the end of 2020.

13) US funds that have consistently beaten the S&P 500

We crunched the numbers to see which US funds outperformed the S&P 500 over various time frames.

14) Ian Cowie: six dividend hero trusts for inflation-busting income

Our columnist picks out investment trusts to outpace rising levels of inflation.

15) The 28 investment trusts that would have created ISA millionaires

If since 1999 the full ISA allowance was maximised each year, these trusts would have potentially made investors millionaires.

Top five ETF articles

1) What are the cheapest ETFs to track global markets at the end of 2021?

Our recently updated guide to the cheapest ways to access global markets, including the UK, US and emerging markets.

2) The best ETFs to access China’s exciting tech industry

China’s tech companies are becoming increasingly prominent and successful. Here’s how you can invest using ETFs.

3) Top 10 most-purchased ETFs in May 2021

Our monthly round-up of the most-bought ETFs are a popular read. Check out our latest monthly write-up for November.

4) Active versus passive funds: a beginner’s guide

Our guide to the pros and cons of active and passive funds.

5) Two ETFs to consider if you are worried about a tech bubble

This duo may provide investors with some protection if the tech bubble bursts.

Top five Funds Fan episodes

1) Funds Fan: Scottish Mortgage, Lindsell Train and inflation-proofing

The team discuss Scottish Mortgage, the brightening outlook for global dividends, and a rare case of a fund manager (Michael Lindsell) warning investors to think carefully about buying the investment trust he manages. The fund manager interview is Charles Hamieh, co-manager of the FTF ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income fund.

2) Funds Fan: tax attack on Scottish Mortgage, and tech share tips

The team argue against a call from campaign group Tax Justice UK for several UK companies, including Scottish Mortgage, to pay a Covid surcharge tax on “excess profits” made during the pandemic. The fund manager interview is Timothy Woodhouse, manager of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income investment trust.

3) Funds Fan: Terry Smith, trust dividends and top fund performer

The team discuss Terry Smith’s annual letter to investors and research that revealed in the first half of 2021 investment trust dividends declined for the first time in more than a decade. The fund manager interview is Chris McVey, manager of Octopus UK Multi Cap Income.

4) Funds Fan: China sell-off, Woodford woe, and Alex Wright interview

The team discuss the China stock market sell-off and the latest update for long-suffering investors in the Woodford Equity Income fund. The fund manager interview is Alex Wright, a contrarian investor who manages Fidelity Special Values investment trust and Fidelity Special Situations.

5) Funds Fan: inflation-proofing tips, plus Baillie Gifford interview

The team share ideas for investors to protect against rising levels of inflation. They also discuss UK dividends and a new fund structure; the Long-Term Assets Fund. The fund manager interview is Kirsty Gibson, co-manager of Baillie Gifford US Growth investment trust.