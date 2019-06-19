Podcast: Why invest in AIM shares?
Our experts discuss why AIM can be a happy hunting ground for investors, and how to do it successfully.
19th June 2019 13:16
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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AIM is 24 years-old today! To celebrate, our head of equity strategy Lee Wild and head of markets Richard Hunter discuss why it can be a happy hunting ground for investors, and how to do it successfully.
AIM was launched in 1995, has a combined market capitalisation of more than £70 billion, and is home to success stories, including ASOS (LSE:ASC) and Domino's Pizza (LSE:DOM).
While AIM shares promise big returns and may have inheritance tax benefits, interactive investor's head of equity strategy Lee Wild and head of markets Richard Hunter discuss the market, and explain how investors can limit risk.
You can read more about AIM shares and smaller companies here.
To listen to the podcast, please click below:
Like AIM and small-company shares? Check out ii's Super 60 recommended funds
Listen to our previous podcast by clicking here - Funds, dividends and investing basics
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
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