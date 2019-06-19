Podcast: Why invest in AIM shares?

AIM is 24 years-old today! To celebrate, our head of equity strategy Lee Wild and head of markets Richard Hunter discuss why it can be a happy hunting ground for investors, and how to do it successfully.

AIM was launched in 1995, has a combined market capitalisation of more than £70 billion, and is home to success stories, including ASOS (LSE:ASC) and Domino's Pizza (LSE:DOM).

While AIM shares promise big returns and may have inheritance tax benefits, interactive investor's head of equity strategy Lee Wild and head of markets Richard Hunter discuss the market, and explain how investors can limit risk.

You can read more about AIM shares and smaller companies here.

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Like AIM and small-company shares? Check out ii's Super 60 recommended funds

Listen to our previous podcast by clicking here - Funds, dividends and investing basics