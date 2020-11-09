Rathbone Ethical Bond: pandemic performance and future themes

Bryn Jones, lead manager of the Rathbone Ethical Bond fund, which appears in interactive investor’s ACE 40 and Super 60 lists, discusses the fund’s income focus, top holdings, philosophical shift from “pure ethical” to “ethical sustainable”, smart cities and more.

Highlights of this episode

01:37 The fund aims to generate income with an ethical return in a very active way, according to Bryn Jones.

02:29 The team seek examples of positive contributions, such as managing environmental impact and employment opportunities in terms of gender and race.

05:22 Among the biggest holdings is Lloyds 13% Perp.

10:21 Longer-term themes the fund is focusing on include the Anthropocene theme [the impact of humans on the environment], renewable energy, the final-mile delivery for working from home, tech, and smart cities.

11:26 Are we facing an “Age of Disorder” where millennials will drive change?