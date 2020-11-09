Rathbone Ethical Bond: pandemic performance and future themes

Highlights of this episode

01:37 The fund aims to generate income with an ethical return in a very active way, according to Bryn Jones.

02:29 The team seek examples of positive contributions, such as managing environmental impact and employment opportunities in terms of gender and race.

05:22 Among the biggest holdings is Lloyds 13% Perp.

10:21 Longer-term themes the fund is focusing on include the Anthropocene theme [the impact of humans on the environment], renewable energy, the final-mile delivery for working from home, tech, and smart cities.

11:26 Are we facing an “Age of Disorder” where millennials will drive change?

