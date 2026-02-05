Retail investors urged to check fees and save money

Fees can make a big difference to investors’ investment pots over time, but only 10% of investors say they ‘always’ check fees when comparing investment platforms

interactive investor is urging investors to ‘dare to compare’ to see if they could be saving money and be more in control of their financial future

interactive investor’s ISA and SIPP calculators compare ii’s fees to Hargreaves Lansdown’s new fees, following Hargreaves Lansdown’s decision to reprice from 1 March

Fees are one of the core things investors can control when it comes to investing, yet only one in 10 (10%) investors will always check fees when comparing different investment platforms, reveals new research* from interactive investor (ii), the UK’s leading flat-fee investment platform. Though this is low, it seems investors are becoming more cost-conscious, as this is an uptick from 7% a year ago.

interactive investor’s same research found that only 40% of investors are certain that they know exactly what they are paying in investment platform fees – compared to 37% last year.

Many investors are still in the dark on fees, but want transparency

In this research, almost one third of investors (32%) said they want more transparent fees, and 43% of investors stated that they are more likely to move for lower fees.

interactive investor recently updated and simplified its fee structure. Its flat-fee charging structure makes it a proud industry outlier, where using complex percentage-based charging structures is the norm. Percentage-based investment platform charging can also eat into investors’ pots over time, and this isn’t always easy to see.

Camilla Esmund, senior manager at interactive investor, comments: “While it’s encouraging to see that more investors are starting to check the costs associated with their investments, the vast majority are still in the dark and therefore unaware that they might be paying over the odds. Over the years, these charges could be eating into their money when it should be benefiting from the long-term magic of compounding.

“Unfortunately, comparing investment platform fees often still creates confusion for consumers when what they really need is clarity. The need for clarity is necessary whatever we are buying or consuming; the investment world should be no different. At interactive investor, we’ve made our transparent pricing even more straight-forward and better value. We now have simple three price plans which give you access to all our accounts and tools, and everything you need to build financial resilience for you and your family, under one trusted roof. You know what you’re paying, and you’re firmly in the driver’s seat of your financial future.”

interactive investor customers have also shared their experiences, noting that flat fee pricing is much clearer to understand. interactive investor customer Nick, explained: “My ISA was with HL (Hargreaves Lansdown). I found the percentage charges challenging to translate into a monthly figure. I really liked the look of ii and I’m really happy with the fees since changing to them – it was obvious.”

The stealthy impact of percentage fees in action

New pricing announced by Hargreaves Lansdown (which comes into effect 1 March) has put the significance of choosing a platform with the right fees more firmly in the spotlight.

Below, interactive investor has broken down what you can save with interactive investor’s monthly flat-fee, versus the new pricing at Hargreaves Lansdown when it comes to your Self-InvestedPersonal Pension (SIPP).