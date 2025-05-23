Shares for the future: this one’s still a ‘screaming buy’

When I scored Churchill China (LSE:CHH) last year it got 10 out of 10, which is extremely rare. The score implied the business was excellent and the share price was very low in comparison to normalised profit. Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts My enthusiasm encouraged me to follow up three previous trades by adding more shares to the Share Sleuth portfolio:

Source: ShareScope. Since then, the share price has almost halved. Today, I’m wondering whether I was mad, or everybody else is. If Churchill was a screaming buy then, other things being equal, I will not be able to find words to describe it now. What’s the problem with Churchill China? To get a feel for where Churchill may be going, we need to know where it has come from.

Source: Churchill China. The dashed line tells part of the story. It is Churchill’s total revenue since 2007, which has grown by 87%. That might sound low for such a long period but during the early, no-growth years, Churchill was exiting much of its retail business, which outsourced production, to focus on tableware for the hospitality sector made in its own factory. Retail brought in nearly 40% of revenue in 2007 but today it is no longer separately reported. Contraction in one part of the business was obscuring growth in the other. The accelerating period of revenue growth ended in a spike in 2019 due in part to the acquisition of Furlong Mills, which supplies clay, glaze and colour to Churchill and other potters. Many factors drove growth in the last decade. Eating out was increasingly popular, and eateries preferred pricier coloured and textured tableware over traditional plain white designs. Churchill is adept at mass producing patterned plates due to the particular qualities of British clays, know-how developed over centuries, and proprietary developments in the production process that allow it to place the pattern beneath the glaze in a simple and highly automated process. Stockwatch: is this FTSE 100 share now a contrarian buy?

This is why investors blow up – even when knowing the future This process makes the plates attractive, relatively cheap to manufacture and durable, a quality required by commercial kitchens, where tableware receives knocks and goes through multiple dishwasher cycles each day. Churchill found success in Europe (red line in the chart above), which increased its contribution to the company’s sales from 20% to 40%. In 2024, European sales were 274% higher than they were in 2007. While UK revenue fell from more than 60% to 40% over the same period, it still grew modestly in absolute terms despite Churchill’s much larger share of the UK market. During the second half of the 2010’s, greater volumes going through its factory in Stoke-on-Trent meant that it was operating more efficiently. The company was not only growing revenue, it was getting better at it, and profit grew faster. Since 2020, revenue has been much more volatile and Churchill has experienced two years of contraction, a 5% revenue decline in the year to December 2024 and a 46% decline in 2020. Churchill receives repeat business due to breakages and as customers expand, but the pandemic shut hotels, restaurants and canteens. Customers were not breaking plates and they were not opening new restaurants.

