Shares for the future: a milestone year for this outperformer

Engineering conglomerate Goodwin (LSE:GDWN) has been on something of a journey over the past decade. The results for the year to April 2024 hint that we might finally be reaching a destination. Scoring Goodwin: a tale of two divisions After a 29% surge in revenue in 2023, revenue only increased 3% in the year to April 2024. Adjusted profit increased 32%, the result of higher margin contracts in Goodwin's Mechanical Engineering Division. Revenue growth in this division is lumpy due to large multi-year contracts with movable delivery dates. Revenue growth from Goodwin's more reliable Refractory Engineering division was reduced by currency movements and the normalisation of Covid demand for jewellery, its biggest end-market.

Strong finances: Modest stable borrowings [1]

Through thick and thin: Lowest RoC 7% in 2017 [0.5]

Profit growth was significantly ahead of the 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) Goodwin has achieved since 2016, a year I picked as a starting point because it was the first set of results impacted by the prior year's oil price crash. Then, profit collapsed because Goodwin was more dependent on products like patented check valves, which control the flow of oil and gas in pipelines. The company has rebuilt, winning new contracts to supply components for the storage of nuclear waste, and naval propulsion and hull construction. This is higher margin work than the work that has tidied it over, and Goodwin anticipates repeat business for the same components. Now that it has ironed out the manufacturing processes, efficiency should improve.

Shares for the future: big upgrade for this stock 2024 represents something of a milestone: the first year Goodwin's after-tax adjusted profit has beaten its oil boom high. The company achieved an 11% Return on Capital, slightly above average, But Goodwin converted less than half of those returns into cash. Weak cash conversion is typical, and explained by investment. Capital expenditure has gobbled up 66% of operating cash flow since 2016. Goodwin has enlarged the foundry to cast larger components required by the nuclear and defence industries, expanded capacity, and incubated an entirely new business. There is more to Goodwin than the recovery of the Mechanical Engineering division. Starting with Refractory Engineering...

With experienced people: Multiple generations of experience! [1]

Goodwin consists of many subsidiaries organised into two divisions. Mechanical Engineering is primarily a foundry and a machine shop. These businesses cast and machine advanced steel components in sizes up to 35 tonnes. They manufacture containers for nuclear waste, nuclear submarine components, and check valves. Few foundries can cast at this size in the Western world, making Goodwin an important supplier of giant components - especially for military customers. There are other notable Mechanical Engineering subsidiaries. Goodwin Submersible Pumps makes slurry pumps in India and sells them to mines worldwide. Easat Radar Systems makes air traffic control systems. Easat is frustrating. Originally a supplier of antennas, the company has developed complete radar systems. Goodwin says this is advantageous, because it controls costs unlike many competitors who are systems integrators. But it is taking loss-making Easat a long time to sell the systems. Two years ago, chair Tim Goodwin felt confident enough to anticipate an unprecedented workload. Last year, he told me that the company was still in the running for that workload but had yet to convert it. He also put a number on its value: £47 million. The company had hoped it would have been working on at least one major radar system order in 2024. The order book is sufficient to bring Easat back into profitability in 2025, and the opportunity pipeline is growing, but it still has not won enough business to achieve the "respectable results" Tim Goodwin is confident of. The new business is Duvelco, which manufactures a high-performance polyamide (a type of plastic) using a novel process.

A resin factory is currently being commissioned, after which Duvelco will be able to ship production samples to prospective distributors and end users. It is also developing the capability to manufacture parts made from the resin at its German subsidiary, Novera. Achieving sufficient volume to break-even depends on how long it takes companies to add Duvelco to their approved supplier lists, but Tim Goodwin tells me the highly automated facility can operate profitably at a fraction of its capacity. He believes it will become a "truly special business" over the next few years. The Refractory Engineering division processes minerals into investment powder, materials used in jewellery and tyre casting. These are industries Goodwin dominates in the UK and supplies around the world. In 2024 it increased capacity at its facility in China and opened a new facility in India, where demand for jewellery is high and growing strongly. Another business in the division that is increasing manufacturing capacity processes vermiculite, a naturally occurring thermal insulator used in a wide range of industries. Having developed a method of dispersing vermiculite in water, Goodwin has also found a home for it in fire extinguishers. These put out lithium battery fires. This year it is bringing the manufacture of fire extinguishers in-house, illustrating one of Goodwin's strengths. Both divisions are vertically integrated, putting the company's destiny in its own hands. In 2023's annual report, Goodwin predicted that the Mechanical Engineering division (red bars in the chart below) would regain supremacy in terms of operating profit over the steadily growing Refractory Engineering division (blue bars). The prediction was vindicated, although higher margin Refractory Engineering still punches above its weight. It earned about half the revenue of the Mechanical Engineering division in 2024, but achieved a 21% operating profit margin compared to 15% for Mechanical Engineering.

Once, when oil prices were high, the bigger Mechanical Engineering division was also the most profitable. In a future where the forward order book is dominated by "high quality" nuclear and naval contracts and Easat and Duvelco are contributing, perhaps that can be true again.

With coherent actions: Investment, vertical integration, efficiency [1]

Goodwin's strategy is investment led. It has developed new products and processes in both divisions, and funded new capacity to diversify away from oil and gas. Today, 76% of total revenue comes from other markets.

